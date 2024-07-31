An adorable selfie of North and South Korea on the podium together at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been going viral ever since it was published, and users online are praising it for its cross-border unity.

This comes after North Korea declared earlier this year that South Korea was its principal enemy, which resulted in high tensions between the two countries. However, the selfie is a joy to the eyes of the fans on the internet.

Heartwarming North-South Korea Podium selfie at 2024 Paris Olympics goes viral

All thanks to South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon for the viral heartwarming selfie, which makes it even more noteworthy after the rising tensions recently.

The 27-year-old brought together the table tennis players from the South Korean team, which won bronze, and the North Korean team, which bagged silver in the mixed doubles behind China, and captured the adorable moment.

North Korea's Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the South's Shin Yu-bin, and the victorious Chinese team Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha were among those whom Lim was able to capture on his phone camera.

Despite the border tensions, the athletes interacting in Paris have underscored the enduring power of sport to bring people from two different nations together amid the political tensions, and fans are loving it.

South Korea mistakenly introduced as North Korea at the ongoing Olympics

South Korea was wrongly introduced as North Korea at the ongoing Olympics in Paris, which compelled the organizers of the major event to apologize.

This happened during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, when the exciting team of South Korea entered with a flag waving down to the River Seine.

The French and English announcers introduced them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea" which is an official name for North Korea instead.

However, the subtitle that was shown at the bottom of the television during the broadcast at least read the correct title. However, the damage was already done.

The two sides have been divided ever since the conclusion of World War II, and the recent tensions between the countries are well known.

A report in the BBC stated that South Korean sports planned to file a strong complaint with France on a government level” following the occurrence.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) went on to apologize for the incident through their official Korean-language social media account.

The statement read, “We would like to offer a deep apology for the mistake that occurred in the introduction of the South Korean delegation during the opening ceremony.”

Meanwhile, South Korea has sent a total of 143 athletes who are competing in 21 sports, and on the other hand, North Korea has 16 athletes from the country taking part in the Paris Olympics this year.

North Korea won its first Olympic medal in eight years after it claimed silver as the side was defeated by table tennis superpower China in the mixed doubles.

The country had to skip the Tokyo Olympics following the COVID-19 scare. With this, it also marked their first podium appearance since 2016.

