‘He’ll Come Back’: Stephen Curry Shares Thoughts on Life Without Klay Thompson on the Team

The Golden State Warriors saw the conclusion of an epoch with the official exit of Klay Thompson. For fans and his former teammates, this transition has not been an easy one. Stephen Curry acknowledged the difficulty of seeing his ex-Splash Brother taking his skills to the Dallas Mavericks. He expressed a sentiment of wishing their careers could have concluded together at Golden State.

Stephen Curry reflects on Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors

Reflecting on Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors, Curry and Thompson, teammates since 2011, raised the bar with their 3-point shooting.

They hold the unique honor of being the only teammates to jointly achieve over 600 3-pointers in a season, accomplishing an impressive tally of 678 in the 2015-16 season. In their 13 seasons together, the pair, known as the "Splash Brothers," claimed four NBA titles.

Curry said, "Not having Klay still hasn't really sunk in... We've been doing it for 13 years together... I have this idea that in October [he'll come back]... I know that's not happening,”

Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors was rather unexpected. The situation dramatically escalated when, following his unfollowing the team on Instagram, the discussions between the interested parties did not reach a satisfactory agreement.

Stephen Curry discusses the Warriors' future plans

Stephen Curry, in a recent discussion, communicated his beliefs regarding the situation, implying the decision to separate was indeed the optimal solution under existing circumstances.

“It all boiled down to the fact that he was seeking a shift. It's a case needing my persuasion to hold him back. I was well-aware of his significance to our organization. It just resulted in a kind of scenario where we had to respect his personal decision,” spoke Curry.

“At the end of the process, my desire is his happiness. His right is to rel the basketball game for as much duration as he wishes to play. It just feels regrettable that it won't be in association with us,” Curry supplemented.

