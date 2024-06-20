Helmut Marko Gives Sergio Perez 3 Races To Prove Himself Despite 2-Year Contract Extension

Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull Racing was recently extended. This conditional one-year deal could keep the Mexican driver on the team until the end of the 2026 campaign. The prolongation was announced between the Monaco and Canadian Grand Prix. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko issued a harsh ultimatum due to concerns expressed by the team regarding Perez's previous performances.

His efforts have fallen short of the team's hopes, as he failed to finish races and did not qualify for the third round in either. Perez is under more scrutiny and pressure to perform well in the next races as a result of these outcomes. The team is losing out on important points in the Constructors Championship rankings as a result of Checo’s poor drive. With a three-place grid penalty for Sergio Perez at the Spanish GP, he will have to put up a fight.

Helmut Marko gives Sergio Perez an ultimatum

In an interview with OE24, Helmut Marko addressed Perez's contract extension and the current situation. Marko stated, "We extended his contract because we wanted to bring calm to our team, which unfortunately didn’t quite work out. But now Checo has three races ahead of him on three real race tracks, so he can prove himself."

Upcoming tripleheader: Spanish Grand Prix, Austria and Silverstone

For Perez, the next three races will be crucial. Three classic tracks are included in the tripleheader: Silverstone, Barcelona, and Austria. The Red Bull RB20 is considered to perform well on smoother, more traditional circuits, which is why these tracks tend to favor it.

Perez will have a chance to prove his worth and support the extension of his contract over the next races. If he keeps having troubles, Red Bull may need to address more serious problems. With rumors of Adrien Newey leaving Red Bull and moving to Ferrari, they already have their hands full.

Sergio Perez’s season so far

Perez's overall season performance hasn't been that bad, despite his recent struggles. With 107 points, he is now one point behind Carlos Sainz in fourth place and 31 points behind Charles Leclerc in second place in the championship. Perez finished consistently in the top five and added four podium finishes in the first six races.

Circuits that capitalized on the RB20's advantages were the first to see success. But the difficulties in the previous three races exposed some weaknesses in Perez's ability to perform and the car's ability to adjust to various track conditions.

What’s in store for Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez is unquestionably under pressure as he enters this pivotal part of the season. For him to go back on track and demonstrate that he merits the contract extension, the next three races are crucial. Achieving success on these well-known tracks will enable him rewrite the history in his favor and solidify his place on the squad.

Perez must make the most of his point total in order to increase Red Bull's lead in the Constructors' Championship. It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure and whether he can salvage his season from this set of games, as his performance in the forthcoming tripleheader will be closely monitored.

The upcoming races present an opportunity for redemption. Perez has the chance to prove his value and secure his career with Red Bull Racing by fulfilling Helmut Marko's ultimatum. If he doesn't, Red Bull might start considering other choices.

