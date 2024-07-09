Helmut Marko Praises Lewis Hamilton’s Strength After Sensational British GP Win Ahead Of Max Verstappen: ‘What A Master’

The highly anticipated fight between Mercedes and Redbull on July 7 saw Lewis Hamilton clinching his ninth British GP victory. The racer defeated Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to end his three-year drought.

Soon after this, RedBull’s advisor Dr Helmut Marko took the opportunity to praise Hamilton and his strength to ride the car even on a dry track. Let's check out what he has to say!

Helmut Marko praised Lewis Hamilton’s strength after British GP victory

Red Bulls’ driver Verstappen lost out on the win by 1.4 seconds on Sunday to Hamilton. Despite this, the team’s advisor Helmut Marko lauded the British race car driver for winning the event. According to the Australian former motorsports racing driver, Hamilton did a fabulous job, despite dynamic weather conditions.

Moreover, Marko congratulated the driver adding, "What a master." He said, “You can only congratulate Hamilton. He held up well on a dry track. You then see his strength in terms of tyre management.”

He further added how the nine-time British Grand Prix victor handled the tyres effectively and said, “We could see that his tyres had already started to grain slightly. And we thought it would be OK, but that shows what a master he is, who can read a race and who challenges the tyres just right so that they don’t collapse”

It is important to note that the Red Bulls’ Max Verstappen finished second at the British GP. The 81-year-old director then went on to talk about the driver and the challenges that he faced at Silverstone Circuit.

Helmut Marko discussed Max Verstappen’s challenges

Max Verstappen had to face a struggle on the track during his recent race. He started the race from the fourth position. Nonetheless, initially, he still managed to fare decently.

Moving forward, the Dutchman faced difficulties with the medium tires that he was using. Moreover, the rainy situation didn't work out for him the right way, and thus, he lacked his performance.

Helmut Marko described the entire situation and said, (via RacingNews365): “We lost the race in the first stint, as Max suffered from a lot of graining on medium. Moreover, he lost an awful lot of time on a wet track, whereas that is normally his strength.”

Lastly, Red Bull's director noted that Verstappen was just two laps away from defeating Hamilton for the race win.

