Here are 3 records LeBron James can still break in 2023-24 NBA season

After passing a certain age frame or breaking certain records, most NBA players choose to retire or reduce their role if they continue playing in the sport. However, that’s not the case with LeBron James.

LeBron James, who will turn 39 next month, has seemed to have no plans to stop breaking records. Talking about records, here are three records the All-Star player is most likely to break this 2023-24 NBA season:

1. Most assists, rebounds, and points by a player at the age of 39

In the 2022 season, LeBron James averaged 6.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 28.9 points in his 20th year in the NBA. When compared, Michael Jordan had 3.9 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 20 points when he was 39 years old. At the same age, Karl Malone posted 4.7 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 20.6 points.

LeBron James will turn 39 this December, and if things stay good for the small forward in the Lakers, he will collect enough points to surpass Michael Jordan and Karl Malone’s productivity, and that too at the same age.

If LeBron finishes this season with more assists, rebounds, and points, he’ll soon become the only record holder for an average that much in the NBA. Moreover, if the 19-time All-Star indeed breaks this record, he’ll hold it for a long time.

2. Most field goal attempts

Last season, the All-Star forward became the leading scorer of all time in the NBA. LeBron is close to breaking another record: the only player in the NBA with the most field goal attempts. Currently, LeBron is in second place with 28167 points as of November 8.

In the first position is Abdul-Jabbar with 28307 points, with LeBron just 140 points away from breaking Abdul’s record. However, the Lakers’ star player could only be able to beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record if his next season goes without any injury. Nevertheless, it’s the second record that LeBron can break in the 2023-24 season.

3. Most play-off 2-point field attempts

LeBron James has been in the game for as long as Abdul-Jabbar so far. This longevity in the sport has helped LeBron attain numerous accomplishments and accolades. So far, LeBron has appeared in a total of 16 postseasons in the 21 years he has spent in the NBA.

These appearances are what helped All-Star players make lots of field goals during his career for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Lakers. Currently, LeBron James holds a total of 4408 two-point field Goal attempts, with second place in the list. At the top, we have a former NBA legend.

In the first place with most 2-point field goal attempts, we have Abdul-Jabbar with a total points of 4418. Now, if we look at the difference, it’s just 10 points. So, there’s a good chance that LeBron will soon break Abdul-Jabbar’s record and become the only player with the highest 2-point field goal attempts in NBA history.

So these were the top three records that have the most chances to be broken by LeBron James this 2023-24 NBA season. If you are aware of any other records, do share them with us in the comment section below.