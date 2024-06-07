Here's 3 Reasons Why Celtics Dominated NBA Finals Game 1 Against Mavericks

As the NBA finals started, the firm favorites Celtics showed everyone why they are touted to win their 18th NBA title by beating the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics were in no mood to let the Mavs breathe in game 1 at TD Garden and dominated from start to finish as they won the game by 18 points.

We will look at the three reasons behind the dominating win for the Celtics in game 1 at home.

1. Jaylen Brown firing on all cylinders

Jaylen Brown, the MVP of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, gave the C's everything on Thursday night. The 27-year-old finished with seven rebounds, two assists, and 22 points (7-for-12 shooting). He also had three assists and three blocks in addition to this. He was able to use his athleticism to repeatedly rock the rim when the Celtics needed a bucket.

In addition, he deliberately broke down Dallas' defense by slowing it down a few times—something the quick-witted guard doesn't usually like to do. His dual approach to the Mavericks was a major asset to Boston's offensive line.

2.Porzingis’s comeback

Kristaps Porzingis, the center for the Boston Celtics, had not played a single minute since Game 4 of the first round before Friday night. Thus, it was impossible to predict how he would recover from his soleus strain.

In the first game, not only did he appear healthy, but he also drove Boston's offense for almost the whole first half. The big man from Latvia had 18 points, three rebounds, and two blocks off the bench through the first two quarters. He finished the game with six rebounds, three blocks, and twenty points (8 of 13 from the field).

3. Teamwork over individual brilliance

Jayson Tatum didn’t look close to his best and neither did Derrick White but still the Mavericks were torn apart by the Celtics. This shows that the C’s play as a unit and if somebody is not having a good day, the teammates step up for them.

