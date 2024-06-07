Here’s a List of All Celebrities Who Attended NBA Finals Game 1 for Celtics vs Mavericks

Star-studded. That's the only way to define TD Garden at the 2024 NBA Finals.

Many celebrities and star athletes rushed to Boston to watch the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks battle it out on Thursday night. Actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were there to cheer for their hometown team, UFC president and New England native Dana White enjoyed the game, and many Celtics alumni, as well as well-known Patriots and Bruins figures, joined them.

Here's the full list of celebrities and athletes at Game 1

Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg (Actor)

Donnie Wahlberg (Actor)

Jenny McCarthy (Actress)

NBA/Celtics alumni

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)

Mark Cuban (Mavericks minority owner)

Shaquille O'Neal (analyst/ex-NBA star)

The family of late NBA legend Bill Walton

Jeannine Russell (wife of late Celtics legend Bill Russell)

Eddie House (2008 NBA champion with Celtics)

Leon Powe (2008 NBA champion with Celtics)

Dana Barros (Celtics alumni)

Tacko Fall (Celtics alumni)

Jason Terry (Celtics and Mavericks alumni)

Kenny Anderson (Celtics alumni)

Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Andre Drummond (Chicago Bulls)

Premier League

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager)

College Basketball

Geno Auriemma (UConn women's basketball coach)

UFC

Dana White (UFC president and CEO)

Patriots

Matthew Judon (Linebacker)

Jonathan Jones (Cornerback)

Anfernee Jennings (Linebacker)

Keion White (Defensive end)

Bruins

Cam Neely (Bruins president)

Zdeno Chara (Former Bruins defenseman)

NFL

Christian Wilkins (Raiders)

Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

Jeffrey Lurie (Eagles owner)

Julian Lurie (Eagles owner)

Jalen Hurts (Eagles)

AJ Brown (Eagles)

DeVonta Smith (Eagles)

Brandon Graham (Eagles)

Darius Slay (Eagles)

Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

Jordan Mailata (Eagles)

You will always find the Wahlberg brothers during pivotal Celtics games, but this time, the crowd was huge and more magnificent. Several Philadelphia Eagles players, UFC president Dana White, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and famous UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma attended the game.

Why are the Eagles at the NBA Finals?

The Eagles had no events in Boston on Thursday. In fact, they had a mandatory minicamp in the Philadelphia area earlier that day. This suggests several Eagles players traveled to Boston for Game 1 with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The answer to this question is probably Lurie’s connection to the city. Lurie was born in Boston and got degrees from three Massachusetts colleges: Clark University, Boston University, and Brandeis University. Lurie even taught at Boston University before he went into business.

Despite the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots from past Super Bowl games, it is pretty crystal that he still loves the Celtics enough to make the trip to Boston and bring some ace Eagles players with him.

