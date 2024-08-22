Here’s How Danny Jansen Could Make MLB History by Becoming First to Play for Both Teams in Same Game

A shift in uniform has given Danny Jansen an extraordinary chance to make MLB history. The former Toronto Blue Jays catcher was traded to the Boston Red Sox last month. He could become the first player to appear in the box score for both teams in a single game.

This unique opportunity arises from a suspended game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. This will resume on Monday at Fenway Park. On June 26, Jansen was the starting catcher for the Blue Jays in a matchup against the Red Sox.

However, the game was halted due to rain, with the score tied 0-0 in the second inning. At the time, Jansen was set to bat next. Well, the rain delay disrupted the game before he could do so.

Since the suspension, Jansen has been traded to the Red Sox. The next thing that happened was Monday’s resumption of the game. It presents a rare chance for him to appear in the box score for both teams. If Jansen gets into the game with Boston, he will make history as the first player to be listed in the box score for both teams in one game.

“Oh, man,” Jansen told The Athletic, expressing his astonishment at the prospect of this historic event. “It’s going to be nuts.” The anticipation and excitement surrounding this rare occurrence highlight the unusual nature of MLB’s rules regarding suspended games.

Adding complexity to the situation, the Red Sox will need to adjust their lineup due to the recent trade. Reese McGuire, another former Blue Jay, was the starting catcher for Boston on June 26 but has since been optioned to Triple-A.

McGuire had not yet batted before the game was suspended. Jansen is now part of the Red Sox roster, so the team must find a new catcher for the resumed game. This scenario has been made possible by MLB’s unique rule. This will permit players who were not with the team at the time of suspension to be used as substitutes.

The unfolding drama is a testament to the unpredictable nature of baseball and the intricacies of its rules. Jansen’s potential dual role in the game adds an element of historical significance to an otherwise routine resumption of a rain-delayed matchup. Let us know in the comments what you think about his resilience.

