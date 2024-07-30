Here’s How Stunning Viral Image of Olympic Surfer Gabriel Medina Celebrating Mid-Air Was Taken

On a distant reef 16,000 kilometers from Paris, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina created one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Competing in the surfing events held at Teahupoo in Tahiti, Medina executed an airborne celebration.

The image of him suspended in mid-air, pointing skyward with an almost ethereal grace, captivated viewers worldwide. It quickly became an iconic representation of the games. This remarkable photograph was captured by Agence France-Presse photographer Jérôme Brouillet. It looked so perfectly poised that some initially suspected it had been digitally altered.

The story behind Gabriel Medina’s stunning mid-air photo

Medina's breathtaking maneuver began with him tackling a powerful wave. He skillfully navigated a barreling section before launching himself into the air. The scene, with Medina seemingly floating on a cloud, was a display of both athleticism and artistry. Brouillet, who was positioned on a nearby boat, managed to capture this moment with extraordinary precision.

“The conditions were perfect, and the waves were taller than we expected,” Brouillet explained. He described the anticipation and timing required to capture such an image. “So he [Medina] is at the back of the wave, and I can’t see him, and then he pops up, and I took four pictures, and one of them was this one. It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave.”

Brouillet’s experience and knowledge of surfing played a crucial role in his ability to capture this moment. Recognizing that one of the best waves of the day was approaching, he knew from Medina’s previous performances that the surfer often celebrates at the end of a wave. This insight allowed Brouillet to be in the right place at the right time, ensuring he didn't miss the shot.

The images were automatically sent from his camera to his editors. The reaction on social media was immediate and overwhelming. Brouillet was “a little bit shocked” by the attention the photo received. “I was just checking my phone on the six-minute break after the shoot, and I had lots of notifications on social media, and I thought something was happening with this shot, and it was shared on ESPN, and I thought, ‘cool’.” The photo’s appeal extended beyond typical surf photography, capturing the imagination of a wider audience.

Medina, a three-time world champion, had hoped for a perfect wave score of 10 but received a 9.9, the highest score of the Olympics so far. Later, on Instagram, Medina, who is known for his Christian faith, shared the photo with a quote from Philippians 4:13: “I can do everything through Him who strengthens me.”

The aesthetic appeal of the image lies in its deceptive appearance. Medina appeared to be standing on solid ground. With his leg rope unusually horizontal and his board perfectly mimicking his stance.

This visual illusion, coupled with Brouillet's impeccable timing and technical skill, made the photo especially striking. Capturing a clear shot from a moving vessel in choppy ocean conditions is no small feat, underscoring Brouillet's expertise.

Despite the acclaim, Brouillet remained humble about the photo’s lasting impact. “I got the shot of the day. I was with six talented photographers on the boat, and for sure everyone will forget about it next week. Tomorrow won’t be any different.”

In the competition, Medina was in round three when he rode the wave that led to the stunning photo, helping him achieve a combined two-wave score of 17.40 out of a possible 20. This performance allowed him to easily defeat Kanoa Igarashi, avenging his loss to the Japanese surfer at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Medina now faces fellow Brazilian Joao Chianco in the quarter-finals.

