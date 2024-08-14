Here’s How Tom Brady Placed LeBron James, Jayson Tatum And More In His Football Dream Team For USA

NFL legend Tom Brady visited the 2024 Paris Olympics and shared his playful idea of a Team USA football team made up entirely of NBA stars. In a vlog that quickly gained attention from sports fans, Brady assembled a fantasy football lineup featuring top basketball talents.

Team USA secured their fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball at the Olympics, highlighted by a thrilling 98-87 victory over France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brady discussed his selections in the vlog: “LeBron's my tight end. I'm making Jayson Tatum my quarterback. Running back is a tough one — maybe Ant (Anthony Edwards) as my running back,” Brady said. “He's incredibly athletic and has a lower center of gravity.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there. As the conversation continued, he reimagined his lineup, shifting LeBron James from tight end to receiver to take advantage of his “downfield speed.” Brady also envisioned Joel Embiid, known for his size and agility on the basketball court, fitting perfectly into the tight-end role.

Brady explained his strategy by saying, "I need two types of receivers: one for possession and one as a deep threat. For the deep threat, I might move LeBron to receiver and put Ant at tight end. Joel might be a bit too big, so maybe he can be the other tight end. LeBron, as a receiver, would be better utilized because he has more downfield speed. Tatum is my quarterback, Ant’s my running back, and for the second receiver, I’m choosing Devin Booker. I've seen his skills; he can go vertical, he's fast, and works well over the middle. That's the squad."

Advertisement

With flag football set to debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Brady might consider advocating for some of these NBA players during tryouts. However, even with Brady's endorsement, the talent pool in the NFL might make it difficult for these basketball stars to secure a spot.

This imaginative scenario demonstrates Brady's deep understanding of football and basketball and emphasizes these NBA stars' athletic versatility. While this Team USA football team remains a fantasy, Brady’s selections highlight the crossover skills that today’s top athletes possess.

ALSO READ: How Did ‘LeBron James Can’t Believe This Is My Life’ Become a Meme? All About TikTok Trend