Here's Why Host France Will Be the Biggest Challenge for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics; DETAILS

As the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches, Team USA is currently preparing in Las Vegas for what could be one of its most challenging tournaments yet. The USA has been historically dominant in Olympic basketball, as they have won seven of the eight gold medals since NBA players were allowed to compete in 1992.

Now, Team USA is aiming for its fifth consecutive gold, but the formidable hosts, French, led by the towering duo of Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, are set to pose a significant threat. France has already proven its ability to compete at the highest level, having defeated Team USA in the group stage of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics before narrowly losing to them in the final.

With an even stronger roster this time, France’s unique style of play and tremendous defensive prowess make them the biggest challenge for Team USA.

The Rudy Gobert - Victor Wembanyama ‘Twin Towers’

At the heart of France’s formidable defense are two ‘Stifle towers,’ Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. Standing at 7’1”, Rudy Gobert is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, an award which he has won four times in his NBA career, solidifying his status as one of the greatest defenders of all time.

Joining Gobert is young phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7’4” San Antonio Spurs superstar is a defensive terror in the paint and at the same time, he possesses a unique offensive skill set.

The FIBA rules allow for more physical play, and there are no three-second violations in the paint. This further enhances Wemby and Gobert’s defensive impact, allowing them to anchor themselves near the basket.

While their defense is their most notable feature, both Gobert and Wembanyama are also capable contributors on offense. Wembanyama, in particular, brings a unique offensive game that includes perimeter shooting and agile moves uncommon for someone of his height. Wemby can also pass the pass effectively, and his pick and roll with Gobert is a cheat code. This Wemby-Gobert dual threat will force Team USA to strategize carefully to contain their influence on both ends of the court.

A well-rounded French Team and their recent success against Team USA

France’s strength is not limited to its Twin Towers. The team boasts a mix of NBA talents and seasoned EuroLeague players. Key NBA players include Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and rising young stars like Bilal Coulibaly.

The EuroLeague contingent, featuring veteran players like Mathias Lessort, Nando de Colo, and Guerschon Yabusele, adds depth and versatility to the squad. This blend of talent ensures that France can adapt to various playing styles and challenges.

Moreover, France’s recent performance against Team USA underscores the challenge they present. In the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, France shocked the world by defeating the United States 83-76 in the group stage. Although Team USA managed to secure an 87-82 victory in the final, the close score highlighted France’s ability to compete fiercely against the star-studded American lineup. Now, being the hosts in Paris, they will have the home support.

Team USA's strategy to defeat France

For Team USA, overcoming France will require exceptional shooting and playmaking. With the paint heavily guarded by Gobert and Wembanyama, mid-range and long-distance shooting will be crucial. Shooters like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker must be at their best, while LeBron James’ playmaking will be vital to trouble France’s tough defense.

Noah Lyles gives American players a motivational edge

Adding to the competitive edge, Team USA players are motivated to prove their dominance following comments by Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles. Lyles questioned the legitimacy of NBA champions being called "world champions," a remark that did not sit well with American NBA players.

These remarks by Noah have fueled a desire among them to demonstrate their superiority on the international stage by winning decisively in Paris. So, as the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, the matchup between Team USA and France is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the basketball tournament.

The defensive duo of Gobert and Wembanyama, combined with a well-rounded French roster, presents a significant challenge for the Americans. With both teams highly motivated, basketball fans worldwide can look forward to an exciting and fiercely contested battle for Olympic glory.

