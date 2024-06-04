Michael Jordan's trading card just got sold for $2.9 million at auction. The trading card is a 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman Patch card signed by the NBA legend.

It is graded in PSA GEM MT 10 i.e. the card is in pristine condition. Plus, it also features an NBA logo patch.

An auction house named Goldin made the record-breaking sale possible. Interestingly, MJ's trading card was lost but was found just two years ago i.e. 2022. However, the person who is the new owner of the collectable remains anonymous.

Apparently, the sale of the 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman Patch card broke the previous record of Jordan's 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey card. The latter was sold for $2.7 million in 2001.

Why Michael Jordan's trading cards are so damn expensive?

There are three main reasons behind the high price of Michael Jordan's trading cards. Firstly, it is the NBA Hall of Famer's GOAT status in the league. Secondly, the trading cards have unique features like Chicago Bulls legend's autograph, patch, and mint condition.

Also, the investment opportunities that come with owning trading cards are a noteworthy factor.

How many cards does Michael Jordan have?

As per GetCardBase.com, there are 12000+ Michael Jordan trading cards across sets and years. Since MJ's career lasted for 15 years in the NBA, trading cards have been made throughout his tenure.

Well, not all the Michael Jordan cards come with a huge price tag. MJ's rookie year cards are valuable. His autographed cards authenticated by the grading company hold more value. Limited edition cards are worth more. Most importantly, the trading cards in pristine condition are the most expensive.

Who has the most expensive trading card in the NBA?

In April 2021, LeBron James' 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph card was sold for $5.2 million. So, we have a clear winner. This card is highly sought after because it is James' first-year card. It also has LeBron's jersey embedded and it is signed by him.

There are only 23 of these cards which hints at the rarity. Plus, the James' 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph card has received a 9 rating by Beckett Grading Services (BGS).