Here's Why Paris Olympics 2024 Featured a Semi-Naked Blue Man at the Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off with outstanding performances, parades along the banks of the River Seine, and events that showcased France's rich historical culture. From performances by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Gojira to Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch, many high-profile celebrities attended the iconic ceremony.

Amid all these unique approaches, a semi-naked blue man lying on a platter of fruit caught everyone's attention. Netizens and fans from around the world are now questioning and wondering about this act. Here is why this happened.

Here's why Paris Olympics 2024 had a semi-naked Blue man at opening ceremony

Firstly, the half-naked man covered in blue paint and gold dust at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 was Philippe Katerine, a 55-year-old French singer and songwriter. The Mon cœur balance hitmaker sang Nu, which means "naked" in English.

Now the question is, why was he half-naked? According to several reports, his performance was inspired by the Greek god of wine and revelry, Dionysus. He channeled this figure with a song about “the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

However, the choice of the color remains a mystery, as nothing about the reasons behind choosing blue is known so far.

Some angry social media users didn't appreciate this different approach to interpreting the Greek god Dionysus, with many expressing their frustration online.

Even on the official page of the Olympic Games, where the performance clip was posted, there were several angry comments about the interpretation.

Here's how the netizens reacted

There were several outrageous reactions following the performance. A social media user wrote, “Naked blue guy being served up on a platter of flowers. I really see the connection there.”

Another wrote, “I’m sorry but the French Olympic Opening ceremony looked more like an episode of Black Mirror meets American Horror Story.”

Another, “Just turned on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. There’s a naked Smurf singing in a fruit bowl. Ok.”

One user remarked, “The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show. An LGBTQ representation of The Last Supper, with a semi-naked Smurf and one guy with his ballsack hanging out. This was extremely disrespectful to Christianity and Christians.”

Another commented, “They want children to see this. We are fighting Satanists and Pedophiles.”

Last but not least, “A grown man posing with his testicle hanging out surrounded by children for everyone around the world to marvel at. Nothing about this is "stunning and brave." It is an atrocity. They're a societal embarrassment.”

The Summer Olympics have already started with a stunning ceremony, making history by holding the opening event within the city as a whole instead of in a stadium.

Thousands of athletes and performers participated in a vibrant parade along the River Seine, culminating in the Eiffel Tower being illuminated in dramatic technicolor.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to enjoy the Olympics with action-packed games until August 11.

