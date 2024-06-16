'He's A Big Mouth F**** Idiot': When Dana White Responded To Colby Covington's Threat

Dana White’s somber response to Colby Covington had fans cackling. After Chaos threatened the UFC president, the 54-year-old decided to clap back at a press conference.

Colby Covington is often accused of having ‘Dana White Privilege.’ The term once coined by Tony Ferguson is frequently used in this context. However, his comments hit back at Chaos, saying otherwise.

When Dana White Clapped Back At Colby Covington

Welterweight contender Colby Covington is often mentioned in the headlines. Often making controversial statements, Chaos does not shy away from calling out any and everyone on the roster.

Covington did not hold back regarding his comments toward UFC’s president. Chaos claimed he would slap White if he attempted to wrap the welterweight championship belt around his waist at UFC 245.

His first fight against Kamaru Usman had Covington challenging White. However, Colby came up short as The Nigerian Nightmare dominated and failed to give him a chance of having the belt wrapped around him.

Before the fight, Dana White was asked about his thoughts on Covington’s comments. The 54-year-old gave a grim response.

“Good luck with that. He’s [Colby Covington] a big mouth f***** idiot,” said White. This was a stern reply for the president considering his previous rants concerning fighters’ comments toward him.

Advertisement

Also read: 'I F***** That One Up': Dana White Retracts Statement Regarding Power Slap Having More Followers Than Real Madrid

When Colby Covington Insulted Dustin Poirier’s Wife In UFC 302 Prediction

Dustin Poirier was an underdog for UFC 302. His title shot against Islam Makhachev was his supposed final chance to become a lightweight champion. Fans and fighters alike bet on their picks for the much-anticipated fight.

However, Colby Covington’s prediction was a bit different. After picking Makhachev to emerge victorious, Chaos went on to insult Jolie Poirier, Dustin Poirier’s wife.

“When the bell rings he’s gonna be doing the old Jolie,” said Covington. Comparing her to a ‘dead fish,’ Chaos claimed Diamond would lay on his back for the whole fight as Makhachev out-wrestled him.

Islam Makhachev emerged victorious via a final round submission. Despite the exchange witnessing successful moments for Poirier, the Russian contender’s skills were unmatched at UFC 302.

Advertisement

Colby Covington has insulted Dustin Poirer on multiple occasions. Insulting fighters’ significant others is not out of the norm for the welterweight contender. Fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Ian Garry have been victims of these kinds of comments.