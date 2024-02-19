‘He’s a Highlight Reel Tonight’: Trae Young Leaves Fans Speechless With Nasty Nutmeg on Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star Game

During the first half of the NBA All-Star Game, Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks' point guard, provided a spectacular moment against Kevin Durant.

Defended by Durant himself, the former star of Oklahoma cunningly maneuvered the ball between his legs, concluding the move with a superb floater.

Fans were left in awe by Young's audacious nutmeg; some of their reactions follow below.

This season has witnessed an extraordinary performance from Young, boasting an average of 26.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting at 42.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point line in his 50 appearances.

Currently immersed in his sixth league season, this is his third time participating in the NBA All-Star Game.

In the past three seasons, Young has spearheaded the Hawks into the playoffs, even achieving the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

At the youthful age of just 25, he has solidified his status as one of the all-time best and most thrilling point guards in league history.

Durant's Continued Excellence and Young's Rising Stardom

Kevin Durant, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, ranks among the all-time greatest players.

At the age of 35, he's taking part in his 14th NBA All-Star Game, maintaining a position among the top ten players in the league.

His extraordinary averages shine through with 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per, shooting 53.8% in the field and 44.3% in the three-point range over 48 games.

Having played 55 games, the Suns hold the Western Conference's fifth seed with a record of 33-22.

Trae Young, having spent all six NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, has secured his third NBA All-Star nomination. In the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, he was designated as an injury replacement for the Eastern Conference team.

