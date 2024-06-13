‘He’s a Hole on the Court’: NBA Insider Brutally Bashes Luka Doncic After Mavericks’ Game 3 Loss to Celtics

In a nail-biting match against the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic fatally fouled out with over four minutes left on the game clock, leading his team, the Dallas Mavericks, into an unfortunate loss during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

This put them at a 0-3 series disadvantage. Following this match, ESPN's eminent correspondent, Brian Windhorst, did not hold back in censuring Doncic. Specifically, Doncic received his sixth and final foul when 4:12 remained in the last quarter, as he made a clumsy attempt to interrupt a fast break by his opponents.

Despite the apparent defense foul, a fiery Doncic ardently appealed to the Mavericks to contest the referee's decision. The challenge, however, proved fruitless, and Doncic exited the game.

As some spectators expressed anger toward the referees, Windhorst had some strong critique for the superstar's defensive skills during his most recent ESPN appearance.

"How he's playing defense is unacceptable. He leaves gaping holes in the court and the Celtics exploit them. They're leading this series due to constantly attacking him. Moreover, he's consistently complaining about the officials' decisions. But the team has practically pleaded with him.

His attitude toward the officials is detrimental to his team. Despite his brilliance and all the other things he does well, this behavior reflects poorly on him and it's costing them victory," Windhorst voiced.

Social media has been abuzz this week with discussions about Doncic's less-than-impressive defensive performances during the NBA Finals. Furthermore, the Slovenian superstar's continued fixation with disagreeing with the referees and his persistent protesting over the years are entrenched topics of debate.

Advertisement

"He's a hole on the court, the Celtics are attacking him, they are ahead in the series because they've attacked him defensively. You have a situation where Luka is complaining about the officiating.

They have begged him, they have talked to him, they have pleaded with him. He's costing his team because of how he treats the officials," Windhorst contextualized.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Luka Doncic Sparks Controversy After Fouling Out and Flashing Money Sign at Referee in NBA Finals Game 3 Loss

Luka Doncic's optimism amidst finals struggles

Dallas Mavericks put up a strong fight in the third game of the finals despite dropping the first two. Unfortunately, late-stage errors cost them the match, putting them 0-3 against the Boston Celtics. Regardless of their precarious spot, Mavericks' Luka Doncic isn't about to throw in the towel.

Never in NBA history has a team mounted a 0-3 series deficit to clinch the title, leaving the Mavericks' prospects looking gloomy. At a media session following the third defeat, when asked about this menacingly consistent statistic, Doncic, the resilient Slovenian, radiated optimism, refusing to give in to despair.

Advertisement

He refused to capitulate, reiterating that it's not over until one team has four wins. He emphasized the need for unified team spirit; they triumph together and endure losses likewise.

Despite trailing by 25 points at one point, the Mavericks staged a significant last-quarter comeback. This ability to wrest back control undoubtedly boosted Doncic's faith in his team. Even though the Mavericks have shown solid camaraderie in the postseason, they've not been able to replicate this in the finals.

Contrary to other games where Doncic often lacked support, Kyrie Irving delivered an exceptional performance in the third game, outscoring Doncic. Unfortunately, the Mavericks could not hold onto their lead after Doncic was fouled out. Thus, to keep the finals dream alive, they need an even stronger performance in the upcoming game.

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid Trolls Bucks After Celtics Go 3–0 vs Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals; Viral Tweet Explained