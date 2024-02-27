‘He’s a Lousy Free Throw Shooter’: Skip Bayless Shares Bizarre Theory on Why LeBron James Doesn’t Get Foul Calls

In this instance, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless passionately berated the Los Angeles Lakers after they lost to the Phoenix Suns with a score of 123-113 last Sunday. Most notably, Bayless directed his fiercest words at LeBron James.

James, pulling off a commendable performance with 28 points, and 12 assists, seemingly criticized the game's referees regarding the imbalance of free throw attempts between the Lakers and Suns.

Post-game, James shared his sentiment with reporters, expressing his certainty about not receiving a few calls when he made his moves to the paint that night.

However, Bayless laughed off James’ complaints and instead argued that James didn’t get calls because “he’s a lousy free throw shooter.”

"Can you comprehend how awful it is to have a free throw shooting percentage of 73.5% when you're the most prolific scorer in league history?" Bayless questioned during Monday's Undisputed.

He further pointed out, "He's not even close to being Michael Jordan in terms of free throws, who had a shooting percentage of 84%."

He continued, "After 21 years in the game, how have you not improved at all? That is what's happening. That's the reason he isn't getting more calls."

LeBron James's Free Throw Shooting Criticism and Next Milestone

In a continuation of his criticism, Bayless stated, "James went to the free throw line yesterday and scored one out of four. I've always said he should be getting more calls, but his free throw shooting remains lackluster - I'm not overlooking it because he raised the issue."

He proposed, "I think there's a narrative that we reach the free throw line.' But the reality is, you're maintaining your career average at the line, and it's feeble."

Keyshawn Johnson, Bayless' co-host on Undisputed, had to take a moment to analyze Bayless's argument.

With disbelief, Johnson queried, "Are you implying that the referees would favor players with exceptional free throw records by granting them more calls?"

In other news, LeBron James is on the brink of reaching 40,000 career points.

During the previous season, LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becoming the NBA's top scorer of all time. However, this season, he has further widened that gap by averaging 25 points per game, accumulating a total of 1,274 points for the season.

This achievement places him at 39,926 career points, a slim 74 points away from 40,000.

Considering his current scoring rate, LeBron is on track to cross this remarkable milestone on Saturday at the match against the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, accessible via national television. If not, his next chance will be two days later when the Lakers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

