‘He's a Tier 3’: Steve Smith Sr. slams Broncos star receiver Jerry Jeudy amid trade rumors

Steve Smith Sr., an analyst for the NFL Network and former NFL star is popular for having a big mouth. The former NFL player has been expressing honest and blunt opinions for a long time now. But recently, he made a strong statement for the NFL star Jerry Jeudy, which might have just crossed a line, considering the fact that there are rumors around him up for trade. Let's what Steve Smith Sr. said to Jerry Jeudy that's been a viral statement in the NFL world.

Steve Smith Sr. criticized Jerry Jeudy before the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game

Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Garafolo, the NFL Network reporters, were reporting on the sidelines before the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game. The conversation started with Mike Garafolo sharing an interaction between Steve Smith Sr. and Jerry Jeudy, the wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. Jerry Jeudy refused to talk to Smith, which Smith later admitted could be because of the fact that he called Jerry, JAG (Just Another Guy).

Mike Garafolo asked Steve Smith Sr.'s reaction to the whole incident to which Steve started with an apology to Jerry. The former NFL star said, "So I'll say it again. 'I'm sorry that I said you were a JAG, just a guy, who's an average wide receiver they use a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything." Adding further, Smith also hoped that Jerry Jeudy would give a better performance, considering the fact that it hasn't been optimal for a long time now.

But that's not just it. Steve Smith Sr. went forward talking about Jerry Jeudy's trade rumors, saying that if he is asked for an opinion, he won't go for Jerry. In the content, Steve Smith Sr. said "When teams call me and ask, should they trade for you? I will say 'No, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy". Steve didn't just stop right here but said some pretty harsh things afterward, explaining why he won't recommend Jerry Jeudy for trade.

Talking about Jerry Jeudy, the former NFL wide receiver said, "Because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically can he be a wide receiver." Concluding his statement, Steve made a final comment, saying "He could be a wide receiver. He's a tier three." Steve Smith Sr. got so angry after this that he dropped his mic and said "Go back into the studio. I'm done now".

So far, Jerry hasn't reacted to it. Let's wait for the official statement, which might come soon.

