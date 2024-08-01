‘He’s Been Ready to Pop the Question for a While’: Insider Reveals Taylor Swift’s Honest Opinion on Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s honest opinion about marrying her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, has been revealed by an insider. Meanwhile, fans of the singer are already shipping the relationship believing that the American football player is going to be her end game.

After a lot of speculations and rumors of their marriage, a source has finally revealed what the Cruel Summer hitmaker thinks about getting hitched with the tight end. A source told Life & Style, “Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds.”

Further, it was said, “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.” It was earlier said that the two, who have been seeing each other for a year now, are keeping it slow and not rushing.

However, fans recently circulated a viral rumor that the power couple might be secretly married after their picture of the singer in the NFL player’s suite at the Arrowhead Stadium went viral.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan published an array of pictures from a tour of Arrowhead Stadium on TikTok. It also involved a picture of the player’s suit. Meanwhile, it seems that the three-time Super Bowl champion has placed an image of his pop star girlfriend performing on her Eras Tour in his suite.

Meanwhile, seeing the viral picture, fans have now gone crazy over this sweet gesture of the tight end. While the picture has gone viral, fans have already started their own theories and the meaning behind it.

The Swifties are known for decoding hidden lyrics and their meaning; however, this time, they have to wait until the singer decides when she is ready to move forward with Travis while the fans want to hear the wedding bells.

As of now, Kelce is busy with the Chiefs training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season which is around the corner. The franchise is gearing up for a three-peat this season to become the first team in the league to do so.

It is to be seen if Kelce wins his third consecutive Lombardi Trophy and fourth overall. On the other hand, Swift is busy with her record-breaking Eras Tour concert. The singer is set to have her final show of the tour in August.

While on break, the Anti-Hero hitmaker might be captured in the stands of the Chiefs cheering up for her American footballer boyfriend; just like she did last year in several games.

Fans are excited for an action-packed National Football League season and a glimpse of Taylor Swift once more. Swift and Travis were last seen in Germany at the Eras Tour which was the footballer's 13th time he attended the concert.

The much-awaited pre-season fixtures start on August 11 for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will then face the Detroit Lions on August 18 and the Chicago Bears on August 23 before the regular season kicks off on September 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.

