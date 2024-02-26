‘He’s Better Looking Than Travis Kelce’: Taylor Swift Told She Should Have Been Dating This Patriots Legend Over Chiefs Star

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has not only captivated the public's imagination but recently, Robert Kraft, the esteemed owner of the New England Patriots, sparked conversation by suggesting an alternate romantic possibility for Swift.

Recalling Swift's monumental first stadium concert at Gillette Stadium in 2010 and her recent visit in late 2023, Kraft presented Swift with a framed ticket from her first concert. Amidst discussions on Swift's illustrious career and her connection with Kelce, Kraft playfully remarked, "Maybe she should've been dating Gronk. He's better looking," referring to Rob Gronkowski, the iconic Patriots tight end.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance since they began dating in mid-2023 has been a journey of mutual support and public appearances, highlighted by Swift's consistent presence at Kelce's games and their shared moments of celebration. This public display of affection and support was epitomized in their New Year's Eve celebration, where the couple welcomed 2024 with a kiss.

Swift's fashion choices, including a white Jeff Hamilton Chiefs jacket mirroring one worn by Kelce. The couple's journey together, from Swift's attendance at Chiefs games even sharing celebratory moments on the field with Kelce, to their shared celebrations post-Super Bowl victory highlights the depth of their connection​​. Clark Hunt, the owner and CEO of the Chiefs, acknowledged the authenticity of their relationship, noting the positive impact it has had on the team's female viewership.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, is happily involved with Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek since 2015, making Kraft's comment a playful hypothetical. While Kraft's comments might have been made in jest, they serve as a reminder of the constant spotlight on celebrities' personal choices and the speculative commentary that accompanies it.

However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to flourish under the public eye, with both parties showing deep admiration and support for each other's successes​​​​. And Rob Gronkowski himself agrees.

Rob Gronkowski on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, with his own history of media attention, brings a seasoned viewpoint to the conversation. In an exclusive interview, he commended Travis Kelce for managing the spotlight with aplomb, particularly in the face of his relationship with Swift.

Gronkowski said in an exclusive with Parade, "I think it's great, I think Travis Kelce is kind of the only guy in the NFL that can handle this type of attention as well. It hasn't affected him one bit. I mean, he's showing up week in and week out on the field every Sunday, he's producing big-time catches when needed on third down, he's producing big time catches in the red zone for some touchdowns as well. So Travis, man, I know the guy. He's fun, He's entertaining. And he can handle all the pressure that's thrown out, thrown at him. No doubt."

Having dated Camille Kostek himself, Gronkowski understands the intersection of sports and entertainment, yet he sees Kelce and Swift's situation as a testament to Kelce's resilience and charisma. What do you think, do you agree with Gronk?