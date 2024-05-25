‘He’s Done His Part’: Robert Whittaker Questions Conor McGregor’s Relevancy in Fighting

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has questioned whether Conor McGregor is still relevant to the UFC’s growth. McGregor is set to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

This is the Irishman's first time entering the cage since 2021. McGregor's comeback is expected to gain immense popularity. However, Whittaker is uncertain if McGregor still remains the benchmark in fighting.

Robert Whittaker thinks fighting has passed Conor McGregor

Robert Whittaker acknowledges that Conor McGregor will bring eyeballs upon his return. However, he thinks the combat part has passed McGregor. He has claimed that it’s hard to be a part-time fighter.

Whittaker further noted that there’s someone hungrier training rigorously. Chiming on McGregor’s return, the Aussie middleweight told Triple M Radio (via MMA News):

"I feel like he's done his part in what's good for the sport. He definitely still brings eyes and everything, especially when he was working his movie Road House, it just brings more eyes and more eyes is always good but as far as fighting goes, I think it's passed. You guys would understand like fighting isn't one of those games you can play at, it's not one of those games you can do part time because there's some Brazilian kid that has absolutely nothing that would literally die to beat you." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Conor McGregor broke his leg in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. He hasn’t fought since. McGregor recently played a role in the Hollywood movie Road House remake. Hence, questions remain about how much immersed he is in the game at the moment.

McGregor achieved historic feats in the UFC. He was the first simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion. However, he is 1-4 in his last five fights. Hence, the contest against Chandler could be a make-or-break for the Irish fighter.

Robert Whittaker gives hilarious reactions to question about fighting Conor McGregor

Robert Whittaker is a bona-fide UFC legend. He has fought some of the biggest names in the sport throughout the years. Whittaker is also a former middleweight champion. However, the Aussie fighter also has a great sense of humor.

In a recent interview, Whittaker was asked how quickly he could beat McGregor. He hilariously responded:

"Argh mate, he's pretty good. I talk smack from behind a radio mic."

Whittaker has previously fought at welterweight. He is currently a top contender in the middleweight division. McGregor’s return fight is set at welterweight. However, he has mostly achieved his accolades in the lightweight and featherweight divisions. Hence, a potential showdown between the duo is highly unlikely.