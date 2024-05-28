‘He’s Earned His Right’: Sean Strickland’s Coach Foresees potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya clash

Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick has shared his take on a potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya fight. Strickland has fought both fighters. He defeated Adesanya to become the middleweight champion.

Strickland lost a razor-close decision to Du Plessis in his first title defense. The South African champion looks set to fight Adesanya in his first title defense. The fight is rumored to take place at UFC 305.

Eric Nicksick predicts Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest middleweight champions in UFC history. He is a legend of the sport. However, Adesanya suffered a one-sided defeat against Strickland at UFC 293.

Du Plessis has defeated some of the top fighters on his way to the top, including Robert Whittaker and Strickland. Speaking about Du Plessis, Nicksick told Submission Radio (via MMA News):

"Flip a coin. I think a lot of people, myself included, were dismissing Dricus for the Robert Whittaker fight. I was not dismissing him when we fought him because I saw what he's capable of and I sat down and Dricus and we talked, man. He's cool. I like the guy. I think he's earned his right to be the champion, he's very smart, his growth, his maturation, what he's become, in a lot of ways, man, I'm happy for him, and I think he's starting to understand the reasons why he does things within the striking game. That was part of the conversation him and I were having."

He also mentioned that Du Plessis possesses a significant threat, which Adesanya won't underestimate. Nicksick also opined that the middleweight division is better with an active Adesanya in it. He said:

"So just seeing his growth, I think that a lot of people underestimated it, but now he does have the belt, he's the champ for a reason and I think people should take notice of that. I think he does pose a certain risk versus Izzy that I don't wanna say Izzy is underestimating, but in talking to him a little bit of x's and o's, I was like, 'Oh, I like your approach to that,' and I also like to see Izzy come back, man. I think the division's better when Izzy's in it."

Dricus Du Plessis was supposed to challenge Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. The South African, however, pulled out with an injury. Sean Strickland stepped in on short notice and caused a massive upset.

Dricus Du Plessis makes UFC 305 fight claim against Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis is unhappy with the delay of the UFC 305 fight announcement. The PPV is set to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Du Plessis is baffled at why the fight against Israel Adesanya hasn’t been announced yet. He said (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t see why we are not fighting, I mean I understand why we are not in South Africa at the moment, although that’d have been great, but Adesanya doesn’t have a lot of years left in the sport.”

Du Plessis is South African while Adesanya is from African roots. Hence, a potential showdown could be a spectacle in the African MMA scene. An official announcement, though, remains pending.