‘He's gonna need the Lord's help’: NBA fans react to Joel Embiid realizing how tall Victor Wembanyama actually is

The entertainment quotient of the NBA was high on Monday night when the Philadelphia 76ers faced the San Antonio Spurs, allowing two of the most exciting big men in the sport to collide for the first time.

Joel Embiid, the current MVP from the 76ers, got the chance to appraise Spurs' rookie, Victor Wembanyama, just before the game.

With a physical presence that left Embiid visibly impressed, Wembanyama received a passing nudge from Embiid during pregame warmups.

Fans too found Embiid's reactions amusing, adding their commentary to the encounter. Wembanyama, at a towering 7’4”, is one of the scarce few players Embiid finds himself looking up to on the court.

The young 20-year-old French player has so far made a splash in his rookie year, and Embiid did not sugarcoat the formidable task he faced.

Embiid, known for being a fearsome competitor, pulled another rabbit out of his hat.

Advertisement

The showdown ended with the Sixers beating the Spurs 133-123, largely due to a career-best performance from Embiid.

Embiid ruled the paint on this memorable Monday night, leading the Sixers to victory by an exceptional performance of 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists that left the Spurs' defense overwhelmed.

Wembanyama, despite showing prowess offensively with a commendable 33 points from 19 attempts, seven rebounds, and two blocks, found himself outpaced defensively against Embiid.

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers record with career high 70 vs Spurs: Who has most points in an NBA game?

Embiid's unbelievable feat: A stunning 70-Point performance

Whether it was Wembanyama, backup Zach Collins, or whatever double- or triple-team the Spurs desperately threw at him, San Antonio had no answers for Embiid's bully ball.

The 76ers All-Star set the tone in the first half while posting 34 points and 10 rebounds, toying with his defenders in the post.

Embiid somehow picked up the pace in the third quarter, where he secured his eighth-career 50-point game with more than four minutes remaining.

When the quarter was over, Embiid had matched a career-high 59 points alongside 15 rebounds before taking a break on the bench.

Embiid's entangled in yet another MVP race alongside co-favorite Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets. The pair have combined to win the league's last three MVP trophies.

Embiid's monster effort on Monday on the heels of a scorching streak likely gives him the edge as the NBA passes the midpoint of the regular season.

Monday's was Embiid's second big effort against a fellow star big man in four games. Last Wednesday, he posted 41 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds while outdueling Jokić in a 126-121 win over the Nuggets.

Monday also marked Embiid's 21st straight game with 30 points or more.

It's been a remarkable span for one of the game's most dominant players. But nothing before from Embiid has come close to his historic effort Monday night.

ALSO READ: ‘I give up man’: LeBron James hits out at ref for no-call after Scoot Henderson leaves arm bloodied with scratch