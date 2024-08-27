‘He’s Just So Fake’: Logan Paul Trolled for Air Sipping From Empty Prime Bottle During Dominik Mysterio Interview

Former United States Champion Logan Paul has often been a subject of online trolling. The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar has yet again sparked a wave of criticism from fans after being spotted fake sipping from an empty Prime Hydration bottle.

Paul, undeniably talented in the squared circle, is no stranger to controversy. His infamous Suicide Forest incident, which caused nationwide outrage in the past, recently shocked WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. Nonetheless, Paul is now being trolled by the fans for an inauthentic move he pulled during an edition of Impaulsive.

While interviewing former North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, eagle-eyed fans caught Logan Paul fake sipping from an empty Prime bottle while co-host Mike Majlak conversed with Mysterio. Even though the bottle seemed empty, Paul did a good job pretending there was liquid inside. After all, Paul is known for viral moments like these.

Also, note that Paul never misses a chance to promote Prime Hydration. The energy drink has become a major sponsor of WWE premium live events since WrestleMania XL. Logan Paul established the brand with co-founder and fellow YouTuber KSI in 2022. The Maverick also boasted the brand’s popularity on X by revealing that 31 bottles of Prime are being drunk every second.

Anyway, after noticing Logan Paul air sipping in the viral clip, fans took to X to troll the Internet sensation. One fan tweeted, “He's just so fake to the core I don't even think he knew. Bro doesn't have genuine bone in him anymore.”

Advertisement

Another fan highlighted how Paul lacks authenticity due to his obsession with maintaining his public image. The X user tweeted, “When your life is so fake and you’ve become a brand.”

Moving on, another user criticized the brand by tweeting, “Air actually taste better than Prime.”

Furthermore, one user pointed out that Logan Paul doesn’t like his own drink. The tweet read, “Bro doesn't even like his own drink.”

Finally, another X user made fun of Logan Paul’s move, tweeting, “That’s gotta be a new prime flavor. Prime: air flavored.”

Also Read: Logan Paul Breaks Silence on Viral YouTube Video of Him Allegedly Pushing His Dog Off Boat

Nevertheless, Logan Paul’s empty-bottle stunt is a prime example of the showman that he is. Whether you like him or not, you are still talking about him. Paul’s ability as an entertainer keeps him relevant, even though it means staging inauthentic moments.

Advertisement

Paul recently dropped the US Championship after losing a title match against LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. It remains to be seen if Paul makes his return and exercises his rematch clause.

Read More: Top 10 Richest WWE Wrestlers in 2024