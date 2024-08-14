‘He’s Lazy, Doesn’t Hustle Back on Defense’: Luka Doncic Called Out by Hall of Famer Lakers Legend

Throughout the Los Angeles Lakers' history, several legends have worn purple and gold. None, though, have performed their role more admirably than former Defensive Player of the Year Michael Cooper. The NBA Hall of Famer isn't hesitant to express his opinions and knows a thing or two about the game of basketball. In his most recent podcast, Showtime with Coop, he performed a start, bench, and cut segment with Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Luka Dončić, three superstars.

Unexpectedly, Cooper benched Dončić, cut Irving, and started Lillard. Cooper explained that he benched Dončić because he thought the Mavericks star was lackluster, particularly when it came to defense.

"Luka [Dončić] gives you that triple-double almost every night, but he's too slow for me. If he wasn't a scorer, I would cut him. I give him credit for that, but to me, he's lazy," Cooper said. "He doesn't hustle back on defense." Despite being one of the league's best players already, Dončić has faced justified criticism for his hustle and effort, particularly regarding ball defense.

Statistics support the theory that Dončić is currently the league's most talented offensive player. Although he may never make an All-Defensive team, he won the 2023–24 scoring title, has been named to the All-NBA Team five times, and has been an All-Star five times. Despite his exceptional offensive talent, Cooper remains unconvinced.

Dončić is a mediocre defender at best, but he can hold his own when he puts in the work. However, rather than returning to defend, he frequently pouts and complains to the referees. This was his main grievance during the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, and Cooper isn't a big fan of that attitude.

Cooper is a five-time NBA champion, a Hall of Famer, and an eight-time member of the All-Defensive team, achieving this honor for eight consecutive seasons between 1980 and 1988. He is a great example of hustle and defensive commitment.

This season, Dončić will try to prove Cooper wrong by leading the Mavericks back to the NBA Finals and winning the championship with a better team than the one that finished last. The Mavericks have improved their roster by adding a veteran star in Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion.

