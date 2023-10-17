‘He’s like a little brother’: Michael Jordan once threatened to leave Bulls if they traded Scottie Pippen following 1996 NBA Finals win

Over the years, the relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has had its fair share of highs and lows. A roller coaster of emotions and tensions, the partnership proved to be an integral part of their professional careers. After the 1996 NBA Finals, Jordan expressed his staunch determination to continue playing only if Pippen was with him.

The Chicago Bulls considered partnering Jordan with Shawn Kemp, an exceptional forward. However, Jordan conveyed his unambiguous decision saying he would exit if Pippen was let go.

While engaging with the press, Jordan asserted that Pippen was going nowhere since he was a significant reason behind Jordan's comeback. He also mentioned his liking for Kemp's playing style but was grateful that the suggested trade didn't occur. Pippen, he said, had been underestimated for a long time and he’s like a little brother to him.

Following this, Jordan and Pippen accomplished their second NBA title three-peat together. Meanwhile, Kemp remained a competitor at Seattle and later moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers post-1996-97 season. Although he had an impressive performance at Cavs initially, his performance saw a sharp dive after he returned for the 1998-99 season following a lockout. Even after attempting to make a comeback during 2005-06, Kemp never managed to play in the NBA again.

Controversy surrounds Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul's choice of Michael Jordan

Four athletes namely Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Hubert Hurkacz picked basketball icon Michael Jordan as their top choice. Lionel Messi was selected twice by Daniil Medvedev (who also selected Cristiano Ronaldo) and Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Diego Schwartzman also selected Maradona as his choice. Another basketball legend, Kobe Bryant was mentioned by Andrey Rublev. Sebastian Korda, while two of his sisters are professional golf players, he selected Tiger Woods.

The majority of opinions on social media were in favor of Jordan, but he was heavily criticized by some fans who disagreed with his selection. These fans argued that other athletes are more deserving of the GOAT title than the American basketball player.

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly a game-changer in the world of basketball and international sports as well. His partnership with Nike for the ‘Air Jordan’ sports shoe range, which he entered into in 1984, was a landmark event. This was the first of its kind and recorded an initial contract of $2.5 million for five years which was a world record then.

