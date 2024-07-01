‘He’s Mentally Weak’: Colby Covington Calls Out ‘Weight Bully’ Charles Oliveira for Fight at 170

Colby Covington is stirring the pot again. In a recent chat with Submission Radio, he didn't hold back. Calling Charles Oliveira a "weight bully," he questioned Oliveira’s move to welterweight. According to Covington, Oliveira's decision is a sign of mental weakness.

He insists Oliveira uses size to dominate lighter opponents. This isn't the first time Covington has targeted Oliveira. His words echo previous callouts, blending bold challenges with personal jabs.

With Oliveira considering a move to 170 pounds, Covington sees an opportunity. He claims a fight with him is the legacy-defining match Oliveira needs. Will Oliveira respond?

Covington questions Oliveira's mentality

Colby Covington's recent interview with Submission Radio was nothing short of explosive. He directed his sharp words at Charles Oliveira, challenging the former lightweight champion to move up to welterweight. Covington didn’t mince words, labeling Oliveira a "weight bully" and "mentally weak."

He elaborated, "It's still a potential fight. The UFC hasn't shown much interest with it. But if you look at the landscape and what he said in his recent interview, that he wants to go up a weight, you know, to 170. He's a big guy. He's taller than me. He weighs more than me."

Covington continued his critique, asserting that Oliveira cuts down to 155 pounds to gain an advantage. "The guy's just a weight bully. He cut into 155 because he wants to be stronger in there, because he's mentally weak. So he needs to have a physical edge," Covington stated. His words were clear and direct, aiming to push Oliveira into action.

Transitioning from critique to challenge, Covington called Oliveira out directly. He said, "Charles Oliveira. I'm the biggest fight you can get. Former world champion, the king of Brazil, the king of Miami, Donald Trump's favorite fighter."

Covington left no stone unturned, emphasizing the significance of the potential matchup. He said, "What's going to be bigger for your legacy, Charles, than coming and fighting me? You want the biggest fight? The ball's in your court, Charles.”

Colby was adamant that there's nothing left for Charles at 155, "All these other guys they're trying to match you up with are complete nobody. The biggest and best fight for Charles Oliveira’s legacy would be Colby Covington. So let's see if he's about that life. But I don't think he is. I think he's gonna run away because he knows what would happen."

Covington's bold words have set the stage for what could be an electrifying showdown, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Oliveira's response.

Oliveira is open to options

Colby Covington's recent callout has Charles Oliveira's attention. Covington turned down a fight with Ian Garry, choosing instead to challenge Oliveira. Chaos made his move, and Oliveira responded thoughtfully .

Oliveira said, "When I woke up, thousands of people were sending me messages. I sent it to Diego [Lima] and said, 'Diego, just sit down, talk, think, see what's good, see what the UFC thinks about it. [Colby] is a talkative guy, so let's see. Why not? If it makes sense, why not?"

Oliveira also mentioned other intriguing possibilities, like being a reserve fighter for McGregor vs. Chandler or a rematch with Max Holloway for the BMF title. However, he ruled out a fight with Renato Carneiro, focusing on higher-ranked opponents. "I respect ‘Moicano,' but my focus now is above me in the rankings," he said.

Will Oliveira take the leap to welterweight and face Covington, or will he pursue other intriguing matchups like a rematch with Max Holloway for the BMF title?

