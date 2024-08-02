‘He’s Not as Big a Star as Her’: Chris Harrison Reveals Honest Opinion on Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been everywhere ever since they made their relationship public last September. Chris Harrison, the American TV show host, has now disclosed his honest thoughts about the power couple's relationship.

The 53-year-old went all praise for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he talked about him after the American football player started dating the global star. Chris stated, as per a report by tvshowsace.com, that Travis is “having a blast.”

The former host of The Bachelor stated that Travis “really does a good job to put himself out there and not hide from it, not try to act like he’s bigger than this. In fact, he’s like, ‘no, I’m gonna shotgun a beer with you; take a picture.’”

The Dallas, Texas, native explained that Kelce is very well handling all the spotlight he is getting because he is dating Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star instead embraces all that comes his way, following the crazy level of fame of his pop star girlfriend.

The television personality has seen multiple love stories throughout his career, and his opinion on Swift and Travis dating might be notable following his past experiences as the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Chris further said, “He is not as big a star as her, but he’s as big a personality, and he embraces everything that comes with Taylor Swift’s magnificent spotlight. He can handle it.”

It seems like the former ABC reality show host is all in for Kelce and Swift’s ongoing romance, which has been going on for more than a year now. The game show host has nothing but good to say about the adorable couple.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner, Swift, and the three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce, have continuously grabbed attention ever since they were spotted together last year in September leaving an NFL game.

The two are often mentioned by celebrities and personalities, and most recently, they were given a shout-out during the Olympic volleyball broadcast match between the USA and Germany.

The NBC announcer mentioned them as she was introducing Jason Kelce, the elder brother of Travis and a former Philadelphia Eagles star. While she mentioned the Eagles star, she said, “You’ll know him as the brother of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old American footballer is busy in training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The player is currently preparing for a three-peat with the defending champions. The last time he was seen with his global star sweetheart was in Germany, when the two were captured hand in hand, sharing sweet gestures.

Travis is now back to football, while Swift is preparing for the grand finale of her record-breaking Eras Tour in August. The two were able to spend quality time together during the NFL offseason and while the Anti-Hero star was on her tour break.

Now that the NFL season is around the corner, fans might expect a glimpse of the billionaire star attending many more Chiefs games to support her NFL beau. The regular season is all set to kick off in September after the pre-season concludes in August.

