‘He’s Not Gonna Make It’: Doc Rivers Claims He Predicted Luka Doncic Fouling Out in NBA Finals Game 3

The NBA Finals Game 3 saw the Boston Celtics triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Dallas. Although the play captivated the audience after the Celtics’ straight third win in the series, it was also noted for the unexpected fold regarding Luka Doncic fouling out of the game.

The Slovenian professional basketball player had 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal before he was removed from the game. Now, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers claims that he foresaw the entire thing as the game progressed.

Doc Rivers predicted Luka Doncic fouling out in NBA Finals Game 3

Doc Rivers appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, mentioning he was watching the game at his friend Larry’s house. He then asserted that he foresaw Doncic’s decline.

Rivers made this observation after the player had already picked his fourth foul, suggesting he wouldn't make it through this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks coach said, “It's funny. I was watching the game over Larry's house, and Luka picks up his fourth foul, and Larry will tell you, I turned to him and said, 'Luka is gonna foul out in this game. He's not gonna make it through this game. He's really emotional.”

The Dallas Mavericks alongside its star player Doncic were having a nice matchup on the court. However, the last few minutes of the game then changed the entire scenario. The 25-year-old’s unpleasant behavior with the referees caused him to foul out of the game.

By the end of the match, the Boston Celtics triumphantly thwarted the Mavericks' comeback attempt, securing their third victory with a 106-99 win in Game 3.

It is important to note that with this foul out, the Dallas Mavericks star now has three fouled-out moments of his career in total.

Luka Doncic takes the responsibility of his fouling out of the game

It was on Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks were on the verge of winning their first game of the 2024 NBA Finals series. However, as Doncic was sidelined from the game, things turned upside down for the squad.

Though the star player initially stuck to his point, he later confessed he shouldn't have made the mistakes that ruined the team’s status in the series.

Doncic said, "It was tough, probably wasn't the smartest thing. It was a physical game. To get six fouls, I didn't expect it ... It wasn't the smartest thing to do, especially in this situation, in the Finals. You have to give everything.”

After suffering three losses, the squad now has to be extra careful with their game and their behavior for the upcoming Game 4 of the NBA Finals, scheduled for June 14.

