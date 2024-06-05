‘He’s Not Near as Bad…’: Former WWE Star Recalls the Lesser-Known Side of Vince McMahon Despite Hearing Stories About His Sternness

Vince McMahon is widely known as a man who means business to his associates. There are countless stories about the austerity of Vince McMahon. Considering that he was once the owner of the largest wrestling company, it’s understandable he wouldn’t be liked by everybody. In fact, the stories you hear about him make you believe that he was a draconian boss.

However, a former WWE talent, who was released nearly two decades ago recently revealed how his first interaction with McMahon was. Contrary to the perception he had formed of Vince McMahon after listening to many stories about him, McMahon turned out to be the opposite. The former talent who made this revelation is none other than Maven Huffman.

Maven Huffman recalls his first interaction with Vince McMahon

Although Vince McMahon is known for his no-nonsense business mindset, he also had a fun side. Notwithstanding the wild promos of Vince McMahon we saw on TV, he was a consummate professional.

While speaking with Insider, former WWE Hardcore champion, Maven, recounted feeling welcomed by McMahon ahead of his call-up to the main roster. At the time, Maven was in the home stretch of the Tough Enough competition.

He revealed to the outlet, stating, "It was towards the tail end of 'Tough Enough.' They took us to his office in Titan Towers. You want to talk about intimidating, walking at the top floor down this hallway and you know you're leading towards Vince's office. It's just, 'How do I end up here?'”

Maven further shared, “And I remember distinctly thinking, he's not near as bad or not near as intimidating as people make him out. He was warm, he was inviting, he was very cordial. He smiled a lot and he was easy to talk to.”

While Maven had the jitters about facing the then-WWE patriarch, he felt comfortable around McMahon due to his lesser-known cordial nature. Make no mistake, McMahon was strict about laying down the rules for his superstars, but he was also a true professional.

Maven, however, also revealed that McMahon would change the way he spoke to newcomers once they were on board. And if a wrestler did not align with the MO, he’d see the other side of Vince McMahon.

Nonetheless, after a moderately successful run in WWE, Maven parted ways with the company in 2005. As for McMahon, he stepped down from the position of power amidst the ongoing legal cases against him.

Vince McMahon is no longer associated with WWE

There’s no denying that Vince McMahon helped create larger-than-life WWE superstars. While McMahon’s contributions to WWE will never be forgotten, his legacy is sadly scrubbed from the company.

As a result of being shrouded in controversies and sex trafficking legal cases, McMahon resigned from the TKO Board of Directors. The former Chairman was forced to step down from his position on January 26.

Furthermore, his name is seemingly banned from being mentioned on WWE TV. Anyway, the end of McMahon’s era led us to Triple H’s era. And we hear nothing but positive things from talents who are working under him.