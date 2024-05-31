“He’s Not The Coolest Dude”: Released WWE Star Comes Clean About Working with Brock Lesnar

It’s no secret that Brock Lesnar is unique in his own right. He is one of the most popular figures in wrestling, but collaborating with him isn't a walk in the park. Former WWE star Matt Riddle gave an account of how Brock Lesnar once changed a planned spot during a high-profile match.

At present, Lesnar is making headlines in the wrestling world due to his prolonged absence from WWE TV. His last appearance saw him putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Nonetheless, what happened between Lesnar and Riddle that the latter considers one of the challenges of working with such a dominant figure in the industry?

Matt Riddle says Brock Lesnar is not the “coolest dude” to work with

Matt Riddle experienced moderate success during his time with the Stamford-based company. His partnership with Randy Orton, forming the RK-BRO tag team, elevated his status to the upper mid-card, allowing him to rub elbows with prominent figures in WWE.

However, Lesnar unexpectedly punched open the chamber door, ditching their planned spot, and entered the match early. This confused Riddle and other stars as they had more spots to run and Lesnar was booked to emerge as the victor.

He told the outlet, "Elimination Chamber [2022] we were supposed to do a whole bunch, but he just punched the chamber door open and now what are you even going to do because he's supposed to win. And, you have spots to run here but he's in here [...] He's not the coolest dude. Back in the day, I really wanted to work with him, and after a couple of interactions with him, I have nothing ill to say about him.”

Although Riddle admitted that he wasn’t a fan of the way Lesnar worked, he did not speak ill of Lesnar. It’s also worth noting that Lesnar and Riddle have had an unpleasant backstage encounter in 2022. Anyway, Matt Riddle joined Major League Wrestling after his release from WWE. As for Lesnar, the former Universal Champion is currently away from action due to his reported involvement in Vince McMahon’s trafficking legal case.

Brock Lesnar’s pathway to WWE return has been revealed

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Brock Lesnar will need legal clearance from WWE before he can make his comeback. There was a time when it seemed unlikely that Lesnar's name would ever be mentioned in WWE again.

However, Michael Cole added fuel to the speculation of his potential return by mentioning him during the King and Queen of The Ring specials event in Saudi Arabia. The lifting of the ban on mentioning Brock Lesnar's name on TV by WWE strongly suggests his possible return. Nevertheless, the timing of when the clearance will come is still uncertain.