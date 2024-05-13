'He’s Not Who They Think He Is': Gervonta Davis' Thoughts On Devin Haney's Performance In Ryan Garcia Fight

Gervonta Davis touched on Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia. Tank believes The Dream underestimated KingRy in their much-anticipated bout and fueled their rivalry even more in the interview.

The feud between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney goes deeper than fans could imagine. Since their amateur days, both fighters were known to have a spat that ended badly for The Dream.

Gervonta Davis criticizes Devin Haney’s performance against Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia faced Devin Haney for the WBC belt in a twelve-round boxing superfight. Although the odds were stacked against KingRy, the fighter managed to emerge victorious via a majority decision win.

Since then, fans and fighters alike have criticized Haney for the supposed lackluster performance. One of them is lightweight contender Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis who seems to have a deep-rooted disdain for The Dream.

“He seen what I did to the guy and thought that he could do the same thing,” said Gervonta Davis who took home the victory against Garcia in the seventh round with a brutal body shot that had his opponent to his knees.

Devin Haney’s accomplishments in boxing are considered to be impeccable and he is often regarded as a technical fighter in the ring. However, Tank expressed The Dream to be an overrated fighter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s not who they think he is,” said Tank. He also mentioned that the Ryan Garcia fight showed a lot of wrongdoings committed by Haney in the ring.

Also read: ‘You Beat Up...': Claressa Shields Goes After Gervonta Davis Following Jabs At Her Appearance

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s response to Gervonta Davis’ call out on X

The recent George Kambosos vs Vasiliy Lomachenko bout was a spectacular event. The Ukrainian fighter managed to outclass his opponent and emerge victorious via an eleventh-round stoppage.

During the fight, Gervonta Davis live-tweeted about his future opponent. The fighter expressed his desire to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko after the much-anticipated fight against Frank Martin.

In his post-fight speech, Lomachenko was questioned about his thoughts on the call out. The Ukrainian indicated Davis’ well-documented history of alleged avoidance of certain fights on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

“I never ran around and I always take fights,” said Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, the fighter dismissed the immediate possibility of the fight and expressed a desire to spend time with his family before stepping into the ring.

Meanwhile, a lightweight clash between Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko is predicted to be a fight for the ages. Both fighters who are considered to be 'tactical geniuses’ in the ring are ready to throw down and put on a show for the fans.