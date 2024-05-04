‘He’s the Best Coach I’ve Played For’: Kelly Oubre Jr. Sings Praise for Nick Nurse as He Heads Free Agency

After the Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing exit from the 2023-24 season following a tough series against the New York Knicks, Kelly Oubre Jr. took his time to address the Sixers coach Nick Nurse.

During his post game interaction with the media, the youngman said,"He's the best coach I've played for, straight up. His savviness, he's a rock star, for real, so I can get with that. He coaches me tough.”

However, the praise came at a time when Oubre Jr. himself is heading to free agency.

The 76ers shooting guard’s praise did not come off a recent game realization as Nurse helped Kelly Oubre Jr. improve his passing and defense.

Oubre, known for scoring, got better at making plays and stopping opponents. Nurse focused on developing Oubre's passing and defending skills, showing how he can make Oubre more effective in the team.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid Likely to Reunite; Predicts NBA Insider Brian Windhorst: Report Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Philadelphia 76ers Likely to Part Ways From Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is at a crossroads as he addresses his upcoming free agency following the Philadelphia 76ers' conclusion in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

Despite a season filled with adversity and challenges, Oubre's standout performances, averaging 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, and his impact during the playoffs against the New York Knicks have put him in a favorable position as an upcoming free agent.

Expressing his desire to be valued and loved, Oubre also acknowledges the unfinished business with the Sixers and the need for reflection before making any decisions.

He recently said,” I just wanna be loved. I don’t know about the business side of it. I mean, I do, but I can’t tell you what I know because I represent myself right now. At the end of the day, I wanna go somewhere where they respect and they love me. It’s been nothing but love here, of course."

Additionally, the 76ers are likely to part ways with Kelly Oubre Jr. in the upcoming off-season due to circumstances beyond the control of the franchise. Oubre was secured by the team for a significantly lower amount than his market value, rendering the 76ers financially restrained and unable to present a competitive offer to retain his services.

Despite being one of the most productive minimum signings of the season, exhibiting adaptability within a system that does not heavily rely on him for scoring, the 76ers face a challenge in retaining him, with other teams poised to make reasonable offers near his perceived value.

As a result, Oubre's departure seems probable, especially with numerous teams, particularly those emphasizing immediate success, expected to eagerly extend offers to Oubre, recognizing his prowess as one of the league's top second unit operators.

Also Read: ‘He Should Have Spat’: Fans Remind Charles Barley of His 33-Year-Old Deed as He Criticized Patrick Beverley