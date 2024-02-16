‘He’s Trash’: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Brutally Slammed for Partying Even After Kansas City Parade Shooting

In the wake of a celebratory Super Bowl 2024 victory, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce find themselves at the center of controversy.

Following a tragic shooting during the Kansas City parade, which left one dead and over twenty injured, the duo's decision to proceed with a post-parade party has sparked a storm of criticism.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce party after Kansas City shooting

According to reports from TMZ, Mahomes orchestrated a gathering at The Granfaloon Restaurant And Bar in Kansas City, with Kelce and other teammates in attendance.

Despite the aftermath of the parade shooting, the Super Bowl MVP took steps to ensure the event was secure, hiring police for crowd control.

Kelce, seen in a red tracksuit and beer in hand, became the unwitting face of this controversy after posing for a selfie with police officers outside the venue.

This scene, juxtaposed against the day's earlier violence, has left many to ponder the message it sends.

On one hand, the Chiefs' Super Bowl win is a moment of pride and joy for Kansas City, marking a pinnacle of athletic achievement.

On the other, the immediate transition from public mourning to private celebration has prompted a broader discourse on accountability and empathy in times of community distress.

The Chiefs players did express their condolences and concern for the victims through social media. Kelce tweeted about his heartbreak over the tragedy, and Mahomes sent prayers for Kansas City, highlighting their awareness and sorrow over the events.

However, their actions following these posts have led to public scrutiny.

While some understand the significance of the Chiefs' victory and the desire to celebrate, others view the continuation of the party as a lapse in judgment, given the day's events.

In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, a tragic shooting occurred during the celebratory parade, resulting in one fatality and at least 21 individuals injured.

The shooting took place amidst a large gathering of fans who had come together to celebrate the Chiefs' win.

Among the injured, around eight were reported to be in life-threatening condition and were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

The decision to celebrate in the wake of such a tragedy has put the Chiefs' stars in a difficult position.

While the party was reportedly planned before the parade's grim outcome, the optics of continuing with festivities have not been well-received.

Fans slam Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

In the wake of tragedy, the choice of Kelce and Mahomes to continue with their victory celebration has not sat well with many.

Criticisms ranged from calling out the perceived insensitivity of hosting a party after such a horrific event, especially noting the impact on children, to questioning the sincerity of their earlier condolences.

Comments like, "Travis Kelce continued his party even after children were shot and someone died. I don’t care how many Super Bowls he wins or has won— he’s trash."

"Pretty tasteless of you and @PatrickMahomes and crew going out to party after such a horrific event earlier yesterday. Your statement means nothing now," Another fan echoed the widespread disapproval.

Another replied, "Who throws a Super Bowl dub party right after a shooting in their own city? Travis Kelce is a scumbag."

Fans are appalled that the celebrations went ahead so soon after a horrific event that left one dead and multiple, including children, injured. As a fan says, "Who throws a party after children have been shot?? Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes... Gross"

Another said, "Really ?are you praying ? RENTED OUT RESTAURANT TO PARTY when you're out drinking & partying a few short hours after 11 children were shot down ASSHOLE"

Non KC fans also weighed in, "You guys still went out to a dinner & a party AFTER the SHOOTING at the PARADE?! Are you serious? And the police taking selfies with Travis? That doesnt set well with me & I am not from KC. That SHOULD NOT SET WELL WITH KC, the CITIZENS, THE VICTIMS, EVERYONE. WOW"

Considering the gravity of the situation and the moral responsibility, should they have canceled the party, or was it just a dinner? Thoughts?