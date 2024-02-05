‘Hey Taylor, Love You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot With Taylor Swift With THIS Cheeky Wish For Super Bowl 2024

Shaquille O’Neal and Taylor Swift are two names that are never away from the headlines. The social media platforms are buzzing after Shaq answered a question regarding the Super Bowl in which he mentioned Taylor Swift.

DJ Diesel, the name by which Shaq performs on the stage was called Swiftie after he reached out to Taylor Swift in a recent interview.

Shaq talked with TMZ Sports before Super Bowl 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. In that interview, he talked about his preference to sit next to Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl final. Swift is expected to make it to the finals to cheer her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Allegiant Stadium next week.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say?

When asked about who he is backing for the Super Bowl final, Shaq said: “Might have to go with the Chiefs, my boy Travis Kelce. And I hope I’m sitting in the suite next to Taylor Swift.”

He further added: “Hey Taylor, love you,” Shaq, 51, said while blowing a kiss to the camera.

Swift has shown her support for Kelce regularly throughout the season inside the stadium. The singing sensation has attended 12 Chiefs games this season.

She has made sure that she makes herself feel at home by wearing apparel with Chiefs themes. It includes a personalized puffer jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers player Kyle, from one of Travis' jerseys.

Swift to make it for the game despite being on tour?

This week, the 12-time Grammy winner will continue her Eras Tour overseas with four performances in Tokyo from February 7 to February 10.

Swift will attend the Super Bowl, according to a Page Six report from last week, despite a demanding day of travel.

The insider stated, "It's a rough flight, but she'll hop on her plane right after the concert."

Given that Tokyo and Las Vegas are 17 hours apart in time, Swift could potentially arrive in Nevada several hours ahead of schedule due to the 13-hour direct flight to Las Vegas.

Shaq and Taylor’s path to cross?

There's a good chance that O'Neal and Taylor will cross paths in Las Vegas.

Shaq's Fun House, O'Neal's yearly music festival, is scheduled to happen in the city on Friday, February 9.

There will be performances by DJ Diesel, Lil Wayne, and Diplo, among others.

Swift was present at the AFC Championship game last Sunday. The Chiefs and Kelce did the light work of their opponents and defeated the Ravens 17–10.

The duo celebrated the win with a kiss in the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

If the Chiefs end up with the title, this will be the third Super Bowl ring for Kelce with them. He won the Super Bowl last year with the Chiefs when they won 38–35 against the Eagles.

