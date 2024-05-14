Highest Paid NFL QBs: How Does Jared Goff’s USD 212 Million Contract Compare to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Others

Jared Goff just signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Detroit Lions which will make him the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Additionally, he is the highest-paid player in Lions' history. Here is how the 29-year-old player's deal compares to Patrick Mahomes and other quarterbacks.

How does Jared Goff's USD 212 million contract compare to Patrick Mahomes and other QBs?

With his 212 million USD contract extension with the Detroit Lions, the 29-year-old player has now become the second-highest quarterback in the NFL along with the highest paid in the franchise's history. As per the reports, the deal is worth four years with $170 million guaranteed.

The former No. 1 overall pick is behind Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals who inked the contract last year for five years worth a $275m contract extension and $219 million guaranteed averaging $55 million per year.

In comparison to Patrick Mahomes, although he is worth $45 million per year on paper with his 10-year, $450-million with the Kansas City Chiefs, however, he is reportedly said to make around $52.65 million through the 2026 season as per the restructured format in 2023, slightly above Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with $52.5 million following his five-year, $262.5 million with runs until 2029.

No. 5th in the highest-paid quarterbacks include Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens who sealed a five-year deal with a $260 million contract with the franchise where $185 million is guaranteed and $135 million is fully guaranteed. The contract averages around $52 million per season.

Then comes Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles with whom the 25-year-old signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension averaging $51 million per season. Josh Allen averages $43 million and is 10th highest paid quarterback as of now after his 6-year , $258,034,000 contract with the Buffalo Bills with $150 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, in the top ten highest-paid quarterbacks list, Mahomes is the only one who has won a Super Bowl, so far.

A look at the NFL quarterbacks with most guaranteed money in the league

Deshaun Watson is the quarterback with the most guaranteed money following his contract extension with the Cleveland Browns after the franchise guaranteed him full $230 million followed by Burrow with $219 million, Herbert with $218.7 million and Mahomes's $210.6 million.

