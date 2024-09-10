Top 10 Highest-Paid WWE Wrestlers in 2024

WWE’s graph has risen massively ever since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took over the company’s control. After taking WWE’s ownership in 2022, Triple H has steered the company to new heights. There has been the emergence of superstars like Damian Priest and Gunther, and engaging storylines, with The Bloodline tale being one of the best in the recent past.

The company recently stepped foot in European countries like Germany and France and the crowd showed enormous love toward them. Further, WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley received huge pop. And as a result, these superstars have made huge money this year.

Here is a list of the top 10 WWE superstars, who have made huge money in WWE in 2024. Also note, that the figures mentioned here by Give Me Sport are base salaries and do not include merchandise sales.

Position Wrestler Salary 10. Rhea Ripley $ 6 million 9. Jey Uso $7 milliom 8. Finn Balor $7 million 7. Kevin Owens $7 million 6. CM Punk $ 8 million 5. Drew McIntyre $ 8 million 4. Seth Rollins $ 9 million 3. Randy Orton $ 10 million 2. Cody Rhodes $ 10 million 1. Roman Reigns $ 15 million

5. Drew McIntyre - USD 8 million

Drew’s pay at USD 8 million has seen a massive improvement in his purse, as he wasn’t even in the top 10 last year. The Scottish Psycopath has seen a stellar rise in his WWE career in the past year, where he has been engaged in captivating storylines.

He shot to the limelight once again ahead of WrestleMania 40 when he rubbed shoulders with WWE legends CM Punk and Seth Rollins. His current feud with Punk is one of the hottest duels in WWE. The two are going to lock horns with each other for the third time at WWE Hell in a Cell.

He also recently signed a three-year extension deal with the WWE, which bears testimony to the fact that he is indeed a big draw for the company.

4. Seth Rollins - USD 9 million

Seth Rollins’ salary rise in WWE from USD 3.5 million last year to USD 9 million this year proves that he is a big asset for the promotion. He might have lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 fair and square, but that didn’t affect the superstar’s popularity.

He remains a big deal in WWE, and his involvement as a guest referee in the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre match, at Money In The Bank PLE was a huge hit. However, Rollins was written off TV right after that segment because of an undisclosed injury from which he is recuperating.

It’s expected that Rollins shall return by Survivor Series, and he will then cross paths with CM Punk, and the two will settle their scores at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

3. Randy Orton - USD 10 Million

The Viper has not won any WWE title in the past four years, but his WWE stars are always shining. He has upped his numbers in WWE, raking in USD 10 million compared to USD 4.5 million, he made last year. Moreover, last year he was in the top 5, in 2024 he’s in the top three.

Orton’s position today in WWE is not dependent on his bookings, but it’s determined by an aura he has set in the last two decades. He recently faced WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Bash in Berlin. Orton lost the match, which was quite expected but it didn’t affect his place in the roster.

The 14-time WWE Champion is in the final years of his WWE career and is staring at another WWE title shot which he might soon grasp by WrestleMania 41.

2. Cody Rhodes - USD 10 Million

The American Nightmare unexpectedly emerged as the show stealer in WWE in the past two years. Once a protege of Randy Orton, Rhodes found his way once he left the WWE in 2016, and made his comeback in 2022. And what he is getting today in WWE, is his real worth.

Moreover, winning the WWE Championship led to a massive rise in his payscale, and like Drew McIntyre he is also new in the list, replacing John Cena at the number second spot. Rhodes has successfully been defending his WWE title post WrestleMania 40, and it looks like he’s most likely to retain until WrestleMania 41 next year.

1. Roman Reigns - USD 15 Million

Dethroning Brock Lesnar from the number one spot, Roman Reigns has reached the top of the table in the past year. In 2023, The Big Dog made USD 5 million and was in the number third position while Lesnar was at the top with USD 12 million.

However, Reigns took down The Beast and he is nowhere on the list this year. Reigns with this massive income also justifies his position as he is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today.

He might no longer be the WWE Undisputed Champion today, but the Tribal Chief is still the hottest commodity in WWE. The OTC has even surpassed his cousin, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s graph in WWE.

The 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena was spot on when he recently said that Reigns is the GOAT in WWE today. And if we go by Reigns’ earnings in WWE, then we can easily say that he is the top bet of the company today.

