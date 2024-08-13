Hilarious Thread Showing Why Roman Reigns Is the Most Unserious Roaster in WWE Goes Viral

Former WWE Undisputed Champion, The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has cemented his name in the history books as one of the greatest not only for his generation but in the history of this industry, and he has definitely managed to carve his name in top at the showcase of immortals.

It all changed for Roman Reigns once he returned as the Tribal Chief in 2022. Aligning himself with the legendary Paul Heyman, he dropped his good boy heroic gimmick and became the ruthless Head of the Table.

The rest is the history of how Roman Reigns's change in character showcased how much he had improved with his in-ring performance, his ability to carry himself as a star, and especially how well he crafted his promos and crowd work.

The four-year run of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief has some of the most unserious moments where he was seen setting fire to a mic and setting fire to crowd work, the same thing once he was mocked for. A post by X handle Roman’s Era posted a thread where he pointed out the best unserious moments of Roman Reigns; the post has now gone viral here are some of the best picks from the Twitter Thread.

1. Roman Reigns’s mockery of John Cena - Former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena made his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, and their match was set to happen at SummerSlam 2021.

Roman Reigns had some past problems with John Cena when he was outshined by sixteen times WWE champions in 2017; Roman Reigns went on to diss John Cena and said, “He came out here, the same music, the same entrance, the same run to the ring, the same outfit, the same promo, the same insults. If I wanted that, all I had to do was search online for 2005 John Cena; it’s the same thing, over and over and over. It’s like a missionary position every single night.”

2. Roman Reigns buries WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Seth Rollins - The saga between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns is never-ending; during the Road to WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins shock hands with Cody Rhodes and discussed to help The American Nightmare neutralizing Roman Reigns as he felt he is the one who is create Roman Reigns the monster he is today.

Roman Reigns had his own moment, and suddenly it turned out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were biting back each other with some unserious roasts on an episode of SmackDown while Roman Reigns was downgrading Seth Rollins he almost buried WWE Heavyweight champion company crafted recently.

Roman Reigns slammed Seth Rollins for calling him a little brother and then called him out for calling him a part-time champion and leaving himself as the workhorse champion. He told them all the people, including Seth Rollins, who competed for the WH Championship he had already defeated then, and the World Heavyweight Championship is actually the secondary championship. Then he went on to mock Seth Rollion back.

3. Roman Reigns smells Marijuana from the front row- After defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and retaining his championship, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were scheduled to face Cody Rhodes and his mystery partner at Monday Night Raw just after WrestleMania 39 in LA.

Just before the match that never happened as the mystery partner of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar snapped on The American Nightmare and attacked him brutally. Roman Reigns smelled marijuana from the crowd. He was quick enough to figure out the smell was coming from the front row of the ring, and he was seen having a funny interaction with the front and telling them he knew what they had.

4. Almost a slap to Bryon Saxton - Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023; before the match, Bryon Saxton WWE commentator and ring announcer were in the ring to introduce Roman Reigns and LA Knight and called their match, both Roman Reigns and LA Knight were standing in the sides. The referee was about to raise the title. Saxton was in the way Roman Reigns.

Tribal Chief Little Brothered Bryon Saxton, as he showed him a slap and warned him to leave his way, the gesture of Roman Reigns went viral on the internet, and fans shared a good laugh on the clip.

5. Roman Reigns’ smoothest mic catch - Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021 and then had a long rivalry with Roman Reigns; Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns even competed all year from Crown Jewel to WrestleMania 38. The circle ended when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were set to face each other at SummerSlam 2022, where Brock Lesnar came out of the tractor, stood tall on the loader arm truck, and introduced himself.

In the end, Brock Lesnar tried to throw the mic in Roman Reigns's face, but Tribal Chief began himself. He caught the mic by blinking his eye or moving his body with his le

ft hand and winking, creating one of the most badass moments in WWE history.

