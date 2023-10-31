Hilarious X thread of ‘LeBron James lying for literally no reason’ goes viral

There have been a collection of tweets that date back to 2016, but are getting more attention now in 2022 and 2023, that show times when basketball star LeBron James has exaggerated or made up stories. Often he's said he predicted events exactly right.

That's my favorite saying

One of his best-known quotes is, "That's my favorite saying." That quote has been used in tons of memes and social posts to tease him a bit about how he likes to exaggerate and spin yarns.

LeBron James' fake book reading

James has even been caught fibbing about reading books. He's said he loves to dive into novels before suiting up for a game.

But most of the time he's been photographed with a book, he doesn't look much past the first few pages.

LeBron James on seeing 3 rims

One really popular example happened during a May 2021 game against the Golden State Warriors.

After an epic 3-pointer that won the game for the Lakers, James said he was seeing a triple rim because Warriors forward Draymond Green fouled him hard in the face.

His comment about seeing three basketball hoops has since turned into an internet joke and viral sensation, with folks creating memes and having a good laugh.

LeBron James' Statements on 'The Godfather'

In a 2016 interview, LeBron James was asked about his favorite part from The Godfather films.

He professed to have watched The Godfather six times during that postseason, claiming it helped him unwind after his team's loss in the 2016 NBA Finals.

However, the NBA superstar was unable to recall a single line from the movie when questioned further in the interview.

LeBron James "he might as well aim for the 80."

In an NBA match in 2006 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, Kobe Bryant set a remarkable record by scoring 81 points; the second highest in a single NBA game.

LeBron James has since insinuated that he foresaw this achievement.

He stated, "After he scored 70, I shared my thoughts, 'He should aim for 80 now.' Being an avid fan of the sport, witnessing such a performance was exceptional."

However, his assertion drew criticism from fans, many of whom labeled him a liar for saying he anticipated Bryant's 81-point game.

Advertisement

This claim stirred up discussions and became a source of ridicule, spawning countless jokes and memes on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: ‘Oh, this motherf**ker’: After winning his 8th Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi hilariously called out streamer for leaking his texts

How has Lebron James responded to the lying memes

LeBron James recently addressed the untruthful memes about him circulating on social media. The issue was brought up during a segment of TNF in The Shop, with James' talk show

The heated discussion commenced when James alleged that he had bested Los Angeles Rams player Jalen Ramsey in a game of Madden, an assertion that Ramsey derisively dismissed.

James, laughing, rivaled Ramsey's skepticism, asserting that he has always been an honest person.

The NBA star willingly engaged in lighthearted banter regarding the infamous meme, stating he never lies.

There have been numerous instances where his honesty was questioned, such as during interviews with British soccer players or when reporters query about the books he has been reading.

However, it is suggested that little importance should be placed on LeBron's alleged fibs in pop culture, as it is overshadowed by his performance on the basketball court.

ALSO READ: Mavericks star Luka Doncic overtakes Shaquille O'Neal in elusive list after brilliant showing vs Grizzlies