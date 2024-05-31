“His Deal Is Up…”: Matt Hardy Provides Major Update on Jeff Hardy’s Status With AEW
Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy's health and AEW contract status amid his prolonged absence due to injury
Jeff Hardy's AEW contract nears end amid injury setbacks.
Matt Hardy shares Jeff's awaiting AEW call.
Jeff Hardy has been on the sidelines for a while. The Charismatic Enigma was last seen on an edition of AEW Rampage on February 4, where he suffered a broken nose during his match against Sammy Guevara. This incident also led to Sammy Guevara’s suspension.
Fans showed their concern for Jeff Hardy on social media and have been wondering about his whereabouts. Recently, former AEW star Matt Hardy shared that his brother Jeff has recovered and provided an update on when Jeff's AEW contract will expire.
Matt Hardy reveals Jeff Hardy’s AEW contract is nearing its end
Jeff Hardy signed with AEW in 2022. Despite a brief push alongside his brother, he was not used much on TV. This was partly due to Jeff Hardy’s suspension by the company following an arrest for driving under the influence.
Hardy’s return after suspension was well-received by his fans. But then he hit another setback in the form of an injury. While speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy relayed that Jeff has been medically cleared to compete but is currently at home, awaiting a call from AEW management.
Matt Hardy also described Jeff’s routine at home, stating that he spends his time working out and waiting for a phone call from AEW. Furthermore, Matt revealed that Jeff Hardy’s contract is set to expire around mid-June. This means that Jeff Hardy would be a free agent if he chooses not to re-sign with AEW.
He said, “He’s been clear, he’s just sitting at home waiting on the call. Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen he just kind of waits on someone to call him. He sitting at home, just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumbbells. But yeah, he’s got till like mid-June or so I think and then his deal is up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?”
At this point, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will consider re-signing or exploring other opportunities.
The Hardy Boys could make their return to WWE
Interestingly, ahead of WrestleMania 40, there was widespread online speculation that Matt Hardy would sign with WWE since his AEW contract was due to expire in April. This speculation grew after Matt was seen in the audience at a Raw event on March 18th.
Given that Matt Hardy is currently working as a freelancer and Jeff Hardy's AEW contract is nearing its end, it's not too far-fetched to imagine the duo returning to WWE.
Additionally, considering the huge reaction they received during their return at WrestleMania 33, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see The Hardy Boyz make a comeback.