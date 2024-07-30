‘'Holy S***': Wyatt Sicks Leave WWE Fans In Frenzy After Unmasking For First Time On WWE RAW

The Wyatt Sicks members finally unveiled themselves on Monday Night RAW this week during a segment with The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. After the Creed Brothers defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa, The Wyatt Sicks showed up. They assaulted Gable and Cress Brothers to make a statement.

After months of speculation, WWE revealed the real identities of Wyatt Sicks members . The unmasking this week showed that Joe Gracy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis are the men behind the masks of the Firefly Fun House characters. Not to mention, the former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross is playing Sister Abigail.

The fans are amazed by the unmasking of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have been one of the most interesting things in WWE since its debut a couple of months ago. The revelation of the wrestlers behind the masks has caught a myriad of fans off guard. The astonished wrestling fans reacted to the unmasking on X ( formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, "The Wyatt Sick6 have me hooked!" while another one wrote, "Now I wanna see this match at SummerSlam." Considering the biggest party of the Summer is less than a week away, the in-ring debut of the spookiest group in WWE at the moment is a feasible option, especially after the attack on The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable this week.

Praising Dexter Lumis, who is playing Mercy The Buzzard, one fan noted, " Dexter looks insane, what a phenomenal look for him". Another fan had high praise for Dexter saying, "Dexter going to be standout of the group for sure". With long dreads and an X sign on his forehead, Dexter looks menacing and strikingly different from his NXT days.

One fan remarked, " I was afraid I'd be disappointed once the masks came off but I was wrong! That was effing awesome..". Some fans commented " Holy S***", displaying their excitement about the unmasking segment.

What did Wyatt Sicks do during the unmasking segment?

Once the Wyatt Sicks members took off their masks and showed their faces, they intently stared down at Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Before Gable could run away, Nikki Cross or Sister Abigail ( mentioned by Michael Cole) took him down with a Cross Body.

Joe Gracy and Dexter Lumis got physical during the segment, taking out the Creed Brothers with Side Slams, a move they lent from Bray Wyatt. Then Dexter received a powerbomb from Gracy on the bodies of the Creed Brothers.