‘Holy Sh*t’: Fans React To Jacob Fatu’s WWE Debut on SmackDown To Join Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0

Jacob Fatu, the third newest member of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0, has finally made his debut in WWE SmackDown. Fatu arrived in convincing fashion in the main event of SmackDown, brutally assaulting Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes. This was perhaps the most destructive debut by any WWE superstar in recent times.

Nephew of WWE legend Rikishi and late Samoan wrestler Umaga, Jacob Fatu’s debut was impending for months. He had signed a deal with WWE in April 2024, but his presence was being kept under wraps. But on this week’s SmackDown, Jacob Fatu finally made his presence known.

Fans hail Jacob Fatu’s iconic debut

Fans on social media were quick to register their reactions to Fatu’s debut, with all of them hailing his debut. One fan wrote, “HOLY SHIT, THEY GOT JACOB.” Another wrote, “He did more in 5 minutes than the entire bloodline has done Post-Wrestlemania 40.” A third wrote, “And that’s how you reveal the next member of The Bloodline! The werewolf is on the loose!”

A section of fans also said that Fatu even overshadowed Solo Sikoa. This was an apprehension even before Fatu’s debut, and there were reports that Jacob Fatu’s debut was delayed as his aura could undermine Sikoa’s charisma, who is the current leader of Bloodline 2.0.

A fan wrote, “The real tribal chief, Lmao Solo, looks so non-menacing next to him.” Another said, “He already out-of-aura’d Solo.”

Who is Jacob Fatu?

If the rumors are to be believed, Jacob Fatu is the real deal at WWE. He is blood-related to Tribal Chief Roman Roman Reigns, unlike Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He is trained by Rikishi, and at one point, he even said that The Uso’s WWE debut inspired him to take on wrestling.

He is best known for his time in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he was a one-time MLW National Openweight Champion. He is also the longest-reigning MLW world heavyweight champion. Fatu stayed with MLW till February 3 and was a free agent after that, as revealed by his uncle Rikishi.

The 32-year-old Anoa'i wrestler, according to experts, has the potential to outclass all the current new members of the Bloodline. He is strong, heavily built, and exudes an aura similar to that of the late WWE wrestler and his uncle, Umaga. Jacob Fatu’s pursuits in the coming weeks of SmackDown would be interesting to see.

