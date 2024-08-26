'Holy Sh*t': Ricochet's AEW Debut at All In PPV Makes Fans Go Crazy

The big moment has finally arrived for the high-flyer Ricochet. As rumored, the 32-year-old former WWE superstar made his debut at AEW’s All In PPV in Wembley, London. Ricochet made his debut in a star-studded Casino Gauntlet match but lost it.

In fact, his debut made way for Christian Cage’s win, where Cage received help from a Stockholm Syndrome victim. Be that as it may, Ricochet’s switch to AEW has made his fans go crazy for him. After being reduced to a mid-carder in WWE, where he wasn’t even once booked for the WWE title win, his fans expect that the high-flying sensation gets his due under Tony Khan.

One fan wrote, “I WILL START WATCHING AEW FOR RICOCHET.” Another said, “Welcome to the #AEW , Ricochet! Can't wait to see you light up the ring with your high-flying moves.” A third said, “What a moment bro!!!!” A fourth wrote, “I love this!!!!.” One user said, “Holy Sh*t.”

Even hardcore WWE fans felt that he was being denied a good booking in the Stamford-based company, and thus, they, too, are wishing Ricochet good luck for his tenure in AEW. One such fan said, “Longtime WWE fan here. I have nothing but love for Trevor Dean Mann, aka Ricochet!!! I wish him nothing but the very best in AEW!!!”

However, there have been too few apprehensions in the minds of fans. AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world today, but it is known for its abundance of talent, and it’s said that talents generally get lost in the lot.

Ricochet fans are also saying that he might get lost in the roster after three months, and apart from his rumored fight with his NJPW mate, Will Ospreay, the company might not offer much for Ricochet.

One user expressed this concern: "I really hope King Prince Ricochet Puma can stand out in AEW. I want great things for him because I don't want to see him go from one mid-card situation to another mid-card situation after a few good months.” Another said, “Of course, he would ?? like we didn't know he was going to join aew. Let's see how long he would last here.”

There have been former WWE superstars who made their AEW debuts but didn’t get what they initially expected, and some even walked out—for example, The Hardy Boyz. The former WWE superstars left AEW within 1-2 years because they couldn’t see their future. And now they are looking for their WWE return soon. It will be interesting to see how the company books Ricochet and how far he travels on this journey with Tony Khan.

