'Hope this isn’t a jinx': Fans react to Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo's generous Super Bowl giveaway

In a remarkable act of generosity, Olivia Culpo, the fiancée of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, captivated the attention of the football world with her Super Bowl ticket giveaway.

This grand gesture, however, was met with a mix of reactions, notably from Detroit Lions fans, who expressed their feelings on social media.

Olivia Culpo's generous giveaway

Culpo, a social media influencer with a massive following, is known for her active support of McCaffrey and the 49ers.

Her decision to give away Super Bowl tickets through Ticketmaster, primarily to 49ers fans, was a significant gesture as the team was just one game away from the Super Bowl, set to face the Lions in the NFC Championship game.

Olivia Culpo's Super Bowl ticket giveaway, which predominantly favored 49ers fans, sparked a range of emotions.

A video from Culpo showcased the reaction of Phillip and Lorrie, two recipients of the tickets.

Their response was heartwarming and highlighted the joy such a gesture can bring to fans.

This moment underscores the positive impact of Culpo's giveaway, balancing the earlier mentioned trolling from Lions fans.

Advertisement

As a high-profile model and influencer with over five million Instagram followers, Culpo is no stranger to the spotlight.

Her engagement to McCaffrey, announced in April 2023, has been a celebrated topic among fans and media alike.

Known for her fashion sense and social media presence, Culpo has been a vocal supporter of McCaffrey and the 49ers throughout the season.

Her engagement with the football community was further highlighted by her playful Christmas video, featuring her family humorously asking for 49ers victories, which showcased her creative and light-hearted approach to supporting her fiancé's team.

And, Culpo's presence and support have been a constant for McCaffrey and the 49ers, as seen in their recent, hard-fought victory over the Green Bay Packers.

However, the response to Culpo's generous act showcased the full spectrum of fan emotions.

Fans react to Olivia Culpo's giveaway

The response to Culpo's Super Bowl ticket giveaway was a mixed bag of emotions. While 49ers fans celebrated the generous gesture, some Detroit Lions fans trolled her.

One fan commented, "Tickets to watch the Lions .. sweet" while another user wrote, "Oh gosh I hope this isn’t a jinx"

"Too bad you won’t be there cause you’re gonna lose to the DETROIT LIONS," expressed a third social media user.

A fourth user took to the comments section and said, "would be unfortunate if the 9ers wernt there"

In the meantime, another social media user said, "That’s bold to give tickets not knowing the outcome of 49ers and lions."

One user also expressed, "I'm sure they'll enjoy watching the Lions vs the Ravens in the Superbowl."

49ers fans showered their love, proudly commenting, "Wow, that’s Amazing @oliviaculpo Niners fans we Love you."

Another fan said, "Another dope reason. On why my 49ers have to win this Sunday" and a third fan said, "Awwww when he started crying I LOST IT! This is so precious!"

"S.f 49ers wag& si swimsuit model" commented one user, while another fan expressed, "That's awesome!!! GO NINERS!!!"

Who are you supporting in NFC Championship clash- The San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions?

Also read: Tom Brady-Irina Shayk's romance intensifies as they see each other 'several times a week'