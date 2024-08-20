Hours After Jeff Bezos’ Interest In Buying Celtics Goes Viral, His Biggest Competitor Drops Out Of Ownership Battle

One of the richest people on the planet, Jeff Bezos, is expressing interest in purchasing the Boston Celtics. To his jubilation, his main rival in the bidding war, John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group, is withdrawing from the race to purchase the team according to Tony Massarotti. After learning the news, Boston Celtics fans expressed their happiness on social media.

The Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool Football Club, The Boston Globe, and RFK Racing are all primarily owned by John Henry. He also shares ownership of RFK Racing. Fans were not pleased with the rumors that John Henry was the front-runner to purchase the Celtics.

Henry is well-known for not being a major spender on his teams, the Boston Red Sox being a prime example. He was the owner of the Sox's four World Series victories this century but after that, the track record isn’t great for him. Over the last few years, Henry has turned frugal, refusing to sign or trade for big names and letting go of players who were worth a lot of money because he couldn't afford to pay them.

Because Bezos has a lot more money than Henry and would likely invest heavily in the team, including perhaps building them a new arena, fans have been more excited about him becoming the team's possible owner.

With an estimated net worth of $200 billion, Bezos is currently the second wealthiest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos reportedly showed interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders last year, but Josh Harris and his ownership group outbid him for $6.05 billion, according to the Financial Times.

The Celtics hired JPMorgan and BDT & MSD Partners, two banks, earlier this month to serve as advisors during the bidding process, which is expected to be completed during the upcoming 2024–25 season.

The Celtics won their 18th NBA title in the recently concluded season and they were at their dominating best. The Celtics fans are hoping that the title win will propel them to create a dynasty of their own like the Golden State Warriors in recent years. The Celtics boast of a dominating first five and their bench players are more than capable of winning the game on their own.

