Houston Rockets Could Trade Alperen Sengun for Kevin Durant; NBA Insider Reveals

Before the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets are creating a stir by agreeing to trade picks with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for draft capital that the Phoenix Suns will receive.

The Rockets intend to be aggressive in trade negotiations and may use those picks to negotiate a deal with the Suns that would allow them to acquire future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

What did Brian Windhorst say?

To get a player of Durant's caliber, though, more will be required than just picks. According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Alperen Sengun might also be engaged in those trade negotiations.

Windhorst said, “One thing I want to point out: watch what the Rockets do tonight with the number three pick. This is one of the most important moments of the draft, and in many cases, this is where the draft kind of starts. If the Rockets take Donovan Clingan out of UConn, another center, which is an option for them, and now have a bunch of centers on their roster, that would potentially enable them to make Alperen Sengun, their very talented young Turkish center, available in that type of trade to dangle in front of the Suns.”

Sengun’s contract situation with the Rockets

Sengun only has one more season on his deal before he becomes a restricted free agent, but the Rockets should be wary of dealing a player with future All-Star potential because he is one of the game's rising centers.

Advertisement

Sengun was one of the best performers for the Rockets this season and surprised many pundits and analysts with his overall game. The Turkish star averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He also had a field goal % of 53.7.

ALSO READ: Are Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson REALLY Teaming Up in Phoenix Next Season? Exploring Viral Claim