Houston Rockets Unlikely to Offer Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün Max Contract Extension: Report

After a promising season under coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets have entered a crucial offseason with a slightly different approach. The team's focus has shifted from aggressive free-agent pursuits from last season to solidifying their current roster this off-season.

Houston has to make a big decision about their young star duo Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, as both are eligible for rookie contract extensions. With 15 players already under contract, including recent signee Aaron Holiday, the Rockets find themselves in a position of relative stability.

However, looming decisions on their young stars's contract extensions add complexity to their offseason strategy.

Houston Rockets' stance on Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün's extensions

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports that despite Green and Şengün’s enormous potential, the Rockets are hesitant to offer max contract extensions to them. Both players are crucial to Houston's plans, but if the extensions are not signed in this off-season, they will enter restricted free agency next summer.

According to Iko, it is unlikely that Şengün or Green will receive max rookie extensions this off-season. Both are eligible for up to a five-year deal worth $224.2 million, according to The Athletic's salary cap expert Danny LeRoux. Houston has engaged in extension talks with both players and will continue discussions into the offseason. However, the likelihood of either player signing a deal comparable to Cade Cunningham's $236 million or Scottie Barnes' potential $270 million is slim.

Advertisement

Read More: When Chris Paul Led Rockets Through a Secret Tunnel to Fight Clippers in their Locker Room

Alperen Şengün's break-out season and Jalen Green's Potential

Alperen Şengün's rise as a dominant force in the Rockets' lineup has been remarkable. At just 21 years old, the Turkish phenom had a breakout 2023-24 campaign, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Often likened to a younger version of Nikola Jokić, Şengün's ability to score, rebound, and especially facilitate makes him a cornerstone for Houston's future. Despite such an outstanding breakout year, the Rockets' cautious approach to locking him into a long-term deal raises eyebrows among fans and analysts alike.

On the other hand, explosive guard Jalen Green's scoring ability remains undeniable, but concerns over his consistency and development trajectory persist. His impressive NBA career is yet to translate into sustained improvement, which probably prompted the Rockets to delay his contract extension discussions as they evaluate all options.

Advertisement

Houston fans and analyst reactions

Fans and analysts alike have weighed in on the Rockets' approach to Green and Şengün's contract negotiations. Many express surprise at the caution shown towards Şengün, given his rapid ascent and potential impact on the team's future.

Meanwhile, opinions on Green vary, with some advocating for patience in his development while others suggest that he is scratching the surface of his potential.

With both players poised for significant roles in the team's future, the coming months will be pivotal in determining their paths forward in Houston.