Houston Texans quarterback C J Stroud Helps Residents Affected by Deadly Storm, Hailed as 'Man of the People'

Last Thursday, Houston was hit by one of the worst storms in recent times, leaving seven people dead and millions without power. Amid the ongoing recovery efforts, a silver lining emerged in the form of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who extended a helping hand to those affected.

The Texans drafted Stroud in 2023, and since then, he has ingrained himself in the community through various charitable works and activities.

Stroud Lends a Helping Hand

After Thursday's storm, described by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as "a hurricane or some of the worst tragedies that come from Mother Nature," Stroud spent Sunday afternoon with residents, assisting in cleanup drives and donating essential items. While Stroud is known for his talent on the field, his actions off the field are winning him even more fans. In these challenging times, he has gone above and beyond to help the community.

Stroud was also seen playing with the kids to lift their spirits during this difficult situation. His decision to come out and support the community has garnered widespread praise on social media. A recent post by MLFootball on platform X called his gesture a "CLASS ACT." This isn't the first time Stroud has stood up to help the community, reinforcing his commitment to the city and its residents.

Giving Back to the Community

In the 2023 season, C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a respectable 10-7 record, a solid performance in the tough league. However, his impact extends beyond the field as he consistently gives back to the community. Stroud launched the C.J. Stroud Foundation and has organized several events throughout the year to support the community.

Stroud is also committed to prison reform, working to provide prisoners with opportunities for self-improvement and rehabilitation. Last December, through his foundation, he held a Christmas toy drive in partnership with Lily’s Toy Box. Additionally, reports indicate that he has donated between $50,000 and $100,000 to one of Ohio State University’s collectives, "The Foundation." Due to his numerous charitable actions off the field, Stroud is often hailed as a 'Man of the People.'

