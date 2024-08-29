How and When Did Vince McMahon Become the Villainous Mr. McMahon? Exploring Origin of WWE’s Most Iconic Heel

The Mr. McMahon persona was undeniably one of the most nefarious and villainous characters in WWE history. However, the character took time to take shape as Vince McMahon kept his identity as the WWE owner hidden.

Initially, the former WWE chairman called matches and provided play-by-play commentary from the 1970s until the late 1990s. But the first hint about him being the power behind the wrestling juggernaut was dropped when Jim Ross outed him as the chairman during an edition of Raw is War in 1996.

In addition, Stone Cold Steve Austin added fuel to the rumor after claiming that then-WWE president Gorilla Monsoon was “just a puppet” and that McMahon was the one “pulling the strings.” This accusation led the fans to believe that McMahon was indeed the real owner of the promotion.

On March 17, 1997, during an edition of Raw, an aggrieved Bret Hart went on a tirade against the WWE management, attacking Vince McMahon. This shocking act was a key moment in the evolution of the Mr. McMahon persona.

As the incident with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart laid the groundwork for McMahon to make the shift into the role of the antagonist, McMahon’s iconic feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin in September 1997 was when the heel character really evolved.

During a WWE Raw broadcast from Madison Square Garden, Austin delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to McMahon after he was told he could not wrestle due to a neck injury. The grimace on Vince’s face was a clear indication that the Mr. McMahon character had been solidified. At this point, everybody knew that McMahon was at the helm of the operations of WWE.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rivalry with the draconian boss helped define the Attitude Era and went down in history as one of the most intense feuds of that era.

McMahon completed his transformation as a heel at Survivor Series 1997. The infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’ involving Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Mr. McMahon was probably one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history that blurred the lines between kayfabe and real life. The real-life heat between McMahon and Hart also led to a backstage altercation.

In the main event, Bret Hart, who was ready to leave the promotion, defended his WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels. Due to a creative disagreement, Hart did not agree to lose the match the way McMahon had planned.

As a result, unbeknownst to Hart, Vince McMahon devised a conspiracy with Michaels and the referee to end the match prematurely. During the closing moments of the match, Michaels locked Hart in a Sharpshooter submission hold. Although Hart did not submit, McMahon ordered the referee to call for the bell, resulting in the title changing hands.

At that point, everybody in the arena was puzzled. The referee, Earl Hebner, hightailed out of the ring after declaring Shawn Michaels the new World Champion.

As Mr. McMahon stood at the ringside, witnessing the end of the match, Hart spat in his face out of rage and disgust. Consequently, Hart infamously air-wrote WCW on WWE cameras before making his exit.

It was during the fallout from the Montreal Screwjob that Vince McMahon finally embraced his heel role through and through, claiming that “Bret Screwed Bret” in a post-event interview.

This also led McMahon to leave the commentary desk, making Jim Ross the head announcer. After leaving commentary, Vince McMahon completely sank his teeth into his heel persona. Over the years, McMahon feuded with several wrestlers, with some even hearing the dreaded and guttural two words, “You’re Fired,” for crossing the boss.

