'How beautiful your smile is': Rohit Sharma pokes fun at his former teammate in this throwback picture

In India, cricket has been one of the most aspiring and followed sports, for a very long time. Indians are metaphorically crazy about cricket and even crazier about the cricketers. Every guy, some time or other has thought about becoming a cricketer. Some didn't take those thoughts seriously but the ones who took it seriously and worked hard ended up representing India. Rohit Sharma is one of such few Indian cricketers.

For every cricketer, their first International tour is always special. It was special for Rohit Sharma as well. Let's take you back to 2020 when Rohit Sharma shared a throwback picture of his first international New Zealand tour in 2009. In the throwback post, he mentioned something that made fans go "Aww''. Let's have a look at the whole story in detail. Here we go!

Back in 2020, When Rohit Sharma took out his Instagram to share a picture of the "Good old days"

Back in 2020 when COVID just hit and everyone was sitting back home due to lockdown, there wasn't much of anything anyone could do but stay inside our homes. Cricketers like Rohit Sharma, during those times, took a trip into his memory and remembered the good old days in his first New Zealand tour. Rohit Sharma shared that moment with his fans through a picture of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha, on May 23, 2020.

In the picture we can see the three, sitting on a metal railing with mountains in the background. If you look at the picture, you will see Pragyan Ojha posing with a huge smile on his face. Poking his friend about the same, Rohit Sharma wrote in the caption "(From the archive) First New Zealand tour for 3 of us way back in 2009 😊 remembering how beautiful your smile is Ojha 😉". Well, there's no doubt that Pragyan Ojha had a pretty wide and sweet smile on his face.

Remembering the time when Rohit Sharma shared this throwback picture, we have realised how long Rohit has come into his cricket career. Out of the three in the picture, Rohit is the one who is still on the field giving his all to the sports. Talking about the field, the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup finals will be held on September 17. Do you think we will get to see a century from Rohit's bat this time? His performance has been exceptionally improving with each game.